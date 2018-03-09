Trying out app led to award-winning song
An avid interest in music from an early age has seen Chapman High School alumnus Luke Goliath contribute towards a platinum award-winning single for Shekhinah Donnell, a former top six contestant on season eight of Idols South Africa.
Goliath, who has played the guitar most of his life, said his career was kick-started after he got a laptop while studying graphic design at CTU Training Solutions.
While fiddling with applications on the laptop, he stumbled upon a beat-making app and began making beats, eventually dropping playing the guitar altogether.
Goliath said he began working on the song Suited two years ago.
“I approached former Idols contestant Loyiso Gijana to try out the beat and he liked it; however he said he knew someone who would be able to carry the beat home and that’s when he referred me to Shekhinah.
“We communicated on Whatsapp and Shekhinah loved the beat. She recorded and brought in DJ Maphorisa, a heavyweight in the South African music industry, to add some flavour to the song.”
The single was released in July last year from Shekhinah’s debut album, RoseGold. Suited went on to achieve platinum status in January and has already had more than 3.7 million views on YouTube.
“I was over the moon when we reached a million views,” Goliath said.