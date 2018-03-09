Trying out app led to award-winning song

An avid interest in music from an early age has seen Chapman High School alumnus Luke Goliath contribute towards a platinum award-winning single for Shekhinah Donnell, a former top six contestant on season eight of Idols South Africa.

Goliath, who has played the guitar most of his life, said his career was kick-started after he got a laptop while studying graphic design at CTU Training Solutions.

While fiddling with applications on the laptop, he stumbled upon a beat-making app and began making beats, eventually dropping playing the guitar altogether.

Goliath said he began working on the song Suited two years ago.