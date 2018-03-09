Kabega Park couple Megan Adams and Eric Fisher bagged a second honeymoon when they were crowned the Bride and Groom of the Year at the Beach Hotel in Port Elizabeth last night.

The couple, who tied the knot at Mater Dei Catholic Church in Cape Road, followed by a reception at the Roof Garden Bar in Central in September, received the news in disbelief after they went through a one-on-one judging by Bride and Groom 2016 winners Nicole and Haylin Redelinghuys along with a Herald panel of judges.

The couple walked away with an array of prizes valued at more than R100 000.

“This is really the second and even bigger honeymoon for us, especially because after all the expenses that come with a wedding, we really don’t have other finances to spend on trips, so this will come in handy,” Megan said.