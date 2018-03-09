All smiles for contest winners
Kabega Park couple Megan Adams and Eric Fisher bagged a second honeymoon when they were crowned the Bride and Groom of the Year at the Beach Hotel in Port Elizabeth last night.
The couple, who tied the knot at Mater Dei Catholic Church in Cape Road, followed by a reception at the Roof Garden Bar in Central in September, received the news in disbelief after they went through a one-on-one judging by Bride and Groom 2016 winners Nicole and Haylin Redelinghuys along with a Herald panel of judges.
The couple walked away with an array of prizes valued at more than R100 000.
“This is really the second and even bigger honeymoon for us, especially because after all the expenses that come with a wedding, we really don’t have other finances to spend on trips, so this will come in handy,” Megan said.
“You come into this thing never having won anything and you try not to get your hopes up so it feels so unreal when they call your name out.”
The couple will enjoy a four-night cruise, visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique in an ocean-view cabin aboard the MSC Sinfonia, a two-night stay at Kuzuko Lodge on the Garden Route, a private dinner for 10 at the Beach Hotel, 12 months’ Viva Gym membership vouchers and hampers, his and hers Citizen Eco-Drive watches from Francarlo Designer Goldsmith, hair treatments from Ultimate Stylists and a 12-month digital subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post
Their wedding photographer will receive a three-month digital subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post.
One lucky reader who correctly predicted the winners will win a prize package.