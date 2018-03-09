Hello darlings, it is finally that time of the week when Skinnerbek brings you the latest on what residents of the Bay get up to. Amid the rest of the world’s excitement about Black Panther, last Friday night your girl finally got the chance to see the movie everyone’s been raving about.

It probably would’ve been more fun to have watched it when it opened in cinemas since it was all everybody talked about that week, but I enjoyed it nonetheless.

However, I am a bit disappointed that none of my “woke” buddies cared to discuss how horrible the Xhosa that had so many excited actually was in the movie.

Yes, the movie did quite well as far as representation of the African culture is concerned, but more effort could have been put into learning the correct pronunciations.

The characters made it sound like they had only one day to learn the language, which did put me off somewhat. But it did feel good to finally say “Wakanda forever” and actually know what I am talking about.

After the movie, Skinners and her minions did a bit of club hopping, which proved to be a waste of time and energy as PE clubs seemed to be either empty or just dead.