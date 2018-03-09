One place where the fish are still in abundance – Gabon

Last weekend, we witnessed hikers who were swept out to sea while taking a dip to cool off at Cape Recife. The spring tidal conditions are notorious for rip currents in and around river mouths as well as in rocky gullies around the coast.

Anglers must be especially careful during these moon phases.

This past month a good friend of mine made a trip to Sette Cama, a village in Gabon, with a group of friends and assures me it was worth every cent.

Fishing is very productive in the estuaries there as well as along the coast.

This rainforest region experiences between 5 000 and 6 000mm of rain a year!

He says the wildlife is so prolific that you can watch elephants and forest buffalo feeding on the river banks while you fish, along with many other birds and game life on display.

On one outing, in 90 minutes the friends caught and released 129 longfin jack trevallies from the surf.

Glenam Knott is pictured today with a small cubera snapper of about 6kg, which he says was very strong and aggressive. The biggest one caught was 12kg.

Other fish caught were a tarpon of 35kg, a threadfin of 17kg being the biggest of many, with numerous other species such as Senegalese kob that are not as big as ours but with beautiful markings.

In all, a few hundred fish were caught. The electric storms there are quite spectacular too, with downpours we in South Africa can only wish for.