One place where the fish are still in abundance – Gabon
Last weekend, we witnessed hikers who were swept out to sea while taking a dip to cool off at Cape Recife. The spring tidal conditions are notorious for rip currents in and around river mouths as well as in rocky gullies around the coast.
Anglers must be especially careful during these moon phases.
This past month a good friend of mine made a trip to Sette Cama, a village in Gabon, with a group of friends and assures me it was worth every cent.
Fishing is very productive in the estuaries there as well as along the coast.
This rainforest region experiences between 5 000 and 6 000mm of rain a year!
He says the wildlife is so prolific that you can watch elephants and forest buffalo feeding on the river banks while you fish, along with many other birds and game life on display.
On one outing, in 90 minutes the friends caught and released 129 longfin jack trevallies from the surf.
Glenam Knott is pictured today with a small cubera snapper of about 6kg, which he says was very strong and aggressive. The biggest one caught was 12kg.
Other fish caught were a tarpon of 35kg, a threadfin of 17kg being the biggest of many, with numerous other species such as Senegalese kob that are not as big as ours but with beautiful markings.
In all, a few hundred fish were caught. The electric storms there are quite spectacular too, with downpours we in South Africa can only wish for.
The camps have rustic but comfortable accommodation with air-conditioning too.
This is Africa with no frills and fancies; a real adventure. He’s already booked for next year!
An interesting issue has arisen regarding the viewing of whales and other such sightings for which Algoa Bay is famous.
In order to venture closer than 300m to a whale or related sighting, a vessel must be in possession of a whale-watching permit.
There are no permits allocated at present, I am told, as this is under review pending the outcome of a dispute by applicants.
The Department of Environmental Affairs is the controlling body. The permit holder/s may not move in closer than 50m to a whale and may also not move the craft should a whales become inquisitive and approach.
This is a sensitive issue as there are tour operators doing sightseeing in the bay at present.
Ask to see the authorised permit before booking such a trip to avoid disappointment.
On to another age-old issue, the Swartkops is again subject to a grunter frenzy where some old-at-it anglers forget to count. Numerous fines have been issued, and fish and equipment confiscated this past week.
The weekend’s weather: Tomorrow just after sunrise the wind will change to westerly for the day, turning easterly at noon on Sunday. The wind is not expected to exceed 26km during the weekend. Low tide is at 05.02am tomorrow with neap tide conditions and a water temperature of about 21°C. Moderate to cool temperatures are also expected.