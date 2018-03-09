Magnificent voices at NMU opera night
The Nelson Mandela University is hosting an opera concert tomorrow night that will show off two magnificent opera voices.
The concert, to be held at 7pm in the in the university’s South Campus Auditorium in Summerstrand, will consist of performances by Siphokazi Molteno and Noluvuyiso Mpofu.
Both of these talented women hail from the Eastern Cape. Molteno, 25, was born in Mdantsane, East London and Mpofu, 27, is from Port Elizabeth.
Molteno completed her studies in Music Education at the NMU. She has participated in many big occasions such as the Youth Concerto Festival in association with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra; the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado in the US; and she was invited to the Concert of Arias singing competition at the Houston Grand Opera in Texas.
Mpofu’s love of singing was first honed while in the choir at Newell High School in New Brighton and as a member of community choir The Matthews Singers.
She studied at the South African College of Music in Cape Town and in 2015 and 2016 was a member of the Cape Town Opera studio, where she had roles in numerous productions.
She took part in the Rossini Opera Festival in Italy and was among the chosen candidates for the Opera awards.
Tickets will be available at the venue at R150 for the general public and R75 for pensioners and students.
For more information about the concert call 060-494-4170.