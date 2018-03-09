Fabbri’s zany characters fill laugh-a-minute show
Expect to belly-laugh so hard that you’ll start to cry when you see Gino Fabbri’s The Greatest Comedy Ever to Tour a Town at the German Club in Lorraine next week.
Funnyman Fabbri’s “international” tour of Port Elizabeth will have you in stitches as he brings together a bunch of zany characters, all with their own nuances and parodied stereotypical traits.
From somewhat sloshed British airline pilot Winifred Rump with his aristocratic accent and questionable behaviour to khaki-wearing stuck-in-the-old-South-Africa church-goer Poefter van Zyl, Fabbri brings his characters to life in a laugh-a-minute performance.
Larger-than-life characters such as failed showbiz personality Clyde Smithers and crabby middle-aged lady of leisure Lavender de Santos will have you chuckling away all night.
Particularly entertaining is the overtly passiveaggressive and rather intrusive Rancid Punjabi from India who is hell-bent on educating the masses on social media etiquette.
Intercuts with other characters projected on to screens on either side of the stage give the audience a glimpse of what is to come while Fabbri skilfully changes costumes and takes on his next persona. Do look out for the outrageous nun! Fabbri does a stellar job in musical entertainment with a stand-up routine second to none and which will have you tapping your toes and itching to sing along if you know the words.
Poking fun at guitarists who suffer from delusions of grandeur, Fabbri enacts his comedic revenge on these musical icons, whom he claims get all the glory and the girls.
With guitar in hand, Fabbri offers a jaunty masterclass in how “simple” it really is to play lead guitar.
His Evolution of the Guitar segment is another treat and there’s a brilliantly performed encore on the drums.
To fill up on fun, laughter and general craziness catch the show at the German Club in Lorraine on Thursday and Friday.
Tickets at R120 each are at Computicket or at the door, and shows start at 8pm.
For more information contact Wendy on 082-661-6921.