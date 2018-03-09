Fabbri’s zany characters fill laugh-a-minute show

Expect to belly-laugh so hard that you’ll start to cry when you see Gino Fabbri’s The Greatest Comedy Ever to Tour a Town at the German Club in Lorraine next week.

Funnyman Fabbri’s “international” tour of Port Elizabeth will have you in stitches as he brings together a bunch of zany characters, all with their own nuances and parodied stereotypical traits.

From somewhat sloshed British airline pilot Winifred Rump with his aristocratic accent and questionable behaviour to khaki-wearing stuck-in-the-old-South-Africa church-goer Poefter van Zyl, Fabbri brings his characters to life in a laugh-a-minute performance.

Larger-than-life characters such as failed showbiz personality Clyde Smithers and crabby middle-aged lady of leisure Lavender de Santos will have you chuckling away all night.

Particularly entertaining is the overtly passiveaggressive and rather intrusive Rancid Punjabi from India who is hell-bent on educating the masses on social media etiquette.

Intercuts with other characters projected on to screens on either side of the stage give the audience a glimpse of what is to come while Fabbri skilfully changes costumes and takes on his next persona. Do look out for the outrageous nun! Fabbri does a stellar job in musical entertainment with a stand-up routine second to none and which will have you tapping your toes and itching to sing along if you know the words.