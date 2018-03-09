150 years of PE history captured by the camera

More than 150 years of Port Elizabeth history will come into focus when an exhibition by veteran photographer Bob Binnell opens this weekend.

Together with his own pictures taken since 1959, Binnell, now 78, has collected landmark pictures of the city dating back to 1864 – 48 years after the first camera was invented in 1816.

A selection of about 100 large-format photographs will be on display at the Alliance Francaise at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill. The official opening is at noon tomorrow and the exhibition will run until April 13.

Binnell became interested in photography while in his senior years at the Christian Brother’s College in Port Elizabeth.

He worked for Jack Arnold Studios in the city for a year before becoming an in-house photographer at General Motors. He also freelanced for the city’s newspapers and overseas publications.

After six years with the motor company, Binnell opened his own studio and, during the ensuing decades, captured historic events in the city and its industries.

He also recorded landmark events at the Port Elizabeth Harbour and became an expert aerial photographer.