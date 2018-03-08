Top rapper lured to Bay for Splash Festival

Popular rapper Casper Nyovest will be in the Bay to perform at the metro’s annual Splash Festival.

A water-sport extravaganza and a family entertainment programme will also be on offer. The festival will take place from March 30 to April 2, with Nyovest entertaining people on April 1 at Wells Estate from noon. Speaking at the media launch at Hobie Beach yesterday, mayor Athol Trollip said he hoped both international tourists and South African visitors would be drawn to the Bay by the City Surf Series and other attractions. “We have great beaches with the softest – and the whitest – sand, with conditions that make it ideal for volleyball. “Jet Ski is another exciting spectator sport that we are looking forward to having here again,” Trollip said.

“Last year, it was great to see how well our home-grown surfing talent fared in the Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Surf, the start of the City Surf Series, on home soil. We expect record crowds and hope they will also have a record amount of fun.” The Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Surf, Beach Volleyball, five-a-side rugby, Jet Ski races, deep sea angling and musical performances from local bands Genesix and Chapter 3 will also form part of the lineup. The annual fireworks display will be held on March 31 from 8pm. Volleyball South Africa vicepresident Kriba Reddy said the organisation was proud to be part of the Splash Festival for the 29th time. Rob Niterl, of the South African Jet Ski Sport Boat Association, said this was the fourth year that the organisation would take part in the festival. “We have been around for about 30 years and found your beaches and the hospitality at the festival to be great,” Niterl said. “We have 12 different races with three heats for each of those races and [we] will be fielding big names on the South African Jet Ski circuit this year.”