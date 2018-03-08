Bay artists’ works at high-end Cape gallery

In what is considered a first for the city, 10 high-profile professional artists from Nelson Mandela Bay are collectively exhibiting at the recently opened RK Contemporary Art Gallery in Riebeek Kasteel near Cape Town.

The exhibition, titled Collective 2018: 10 Artists from Nelson Mandela Bay, opened on Sunday and runs until April 3. The artists involved are Anton Momberg, Anthony Harris, Bretten-Ann Moolman, Donve Branch, Lydia Holmes, Estelle Marais, Greg Kerr, Jaco Benade, Lookout Sibanda and Brunn Kramer. As part of the exhibition, Momberg – one of South Africa’s foremost sculptors – is exhibiting three of his 11 prototype bronze sculptures or maquettes titled The Freedom Statues and which depict South Africa’s 11 official languages. Momberg was commissioned by the Department of Human Settlements and the Eastern Cape government to create the statues as part of a massive art installation to stand at the centre of a new development in Qunu. Aimed at celebrating the memory of Nelson Mandela, the completed memorial will also include a presidential library, schools, higher learning institutions and housing.

The 11 official languages, following Momberg’s 18 months of creation, are represented by a series of children dancing and playing. The completed pieces will measure an impressive 3.5m high, each then standing on 40m high pillars. These will be linked with a sculpture of Madiba, looking at the children. The maquettes are about 1m tall and will later be recreated in their full 3.5m height before taking up their place in Qunu. But until then, three are on display in the group exhibition at RK Contemporary, which specialises in high-end contemporary artworks. Gallery owner and curator Astrid Mcleod said in addition to Momberg’s sculptures, visitors viewing the Collective 2018 exhibition were treated to works by seven other renowned artists from the Bay, as well as young up-and-coming artists in painter Kramer and ceramicist Sibanda. Inquiries: Contact McLeod on 083-653-3697 or e-mail: astridmcleod@mweb.co.za