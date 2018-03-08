Artist shows life through the lens
An exhibition of work by award-winning artist and academic Nomusa Makhubu, who was closely associated with Rhodes University for a number of years, will open at the Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street Gallery tomorrow at 5.30 for 6pm.
Makhubu will also conduct a public walkabout of the exhibition at the gallery at 20 Bird Street on Saturday at 10am.
The exhibition, titled Intertwined 2004 – 2017, is hosted by the visual arts department of NMU’s School of Music, Art and Design, and provides a comprehensive survey of Makhubu’s key themes over the course of 14 years.
Her practice is lens-based and, through photography, she explores issues of identity, particularly the issue of representation and self-representation.
Makhubu will be at the opening and Prof Vulindlela Nyoni, of the visual arts department, will make the opening address.
For more information, call (041) 504-3293.