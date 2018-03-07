Do you have what it takes for ‘Project Runway SA’?

Mzansi Magic and Ndalo Pictures in association with 4th Street Wines are looking for creative fashion designers who are going to shine as they proudly present South Africa’s first-ever version of Project Runway.

Project Runway SA is looking for 12 South African fashion designers to compete against each other for their big break into the fashion industry.

Just like the original hit reality show in the US, designers will be challenged to create garments restricted by time, materials, and theme, with designs judged by a panel.

Previous Project Runway winners have been able to focus on fashion full-time, featured in numerous magazines, travelled the world showcasing their work, created their own collections and launched their own fashion lines.

So if you can design and make your own creations, enter now on mzansimagic.tv.

Only the most promising designers will be selected. Shortlisted designers will be interviewed telephonically. Those who make it through the telephonic interview stage will be required to pass a skills test and go for an on-camera interview.

Candidates who have been selected for on-camera interviews will be notified by April 2.

The winner will get the opportunity to go to Paris Fashion Week in February next year to showcase as a pop-up. The winner’s designs will also be showcased in Edgars stores for three months.

Entry criteria:

You must be able to design and make your own creations;

You must be a legal South African resident;

You must be 21 years or older;

You may not be in public office (ie someone who holds a legislative, administrative, or judicial position of any kind, whether appointed or elected);

You may not be employed by, or directly related to a person employed by Mzansi Magic, Ndalo Pictures, Rapid Blue, 4th Street Wines, Edgars, TreSemmé, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre or Lexus.

You must be available during all stages of production.

You must be willing to travel and live away from home for the duration of the recording period.

You must agree to background and medical checks.

You may not have exceeded R100000/year in gross sales from your own line as a fashion designer within the past three years.

You must be prepared to sign a release form to appear on Project Runway SA broadcast.

Applications close at midnight on March 28.