Older, wiser and blessed

St Francis Bay freelance journalist Beth Cooper Howell talks about how to start putting yourself and your friendships first for once in her weekly lifestyle column Woman on Top

I’ve had a busy couple of years and this week was among the busiest it’s been.Harried, hunched-over and horribly pressed for time, I sensed a smidgen of self-neglect and decided to pause for a moment, to look in the mirror.

Wish I hadn’t, really, but system shocks are, ultimately, a good thing. I seem to have aged a decade in two years, primarily because I – as so many other women do – consistently put myself last; wearing last year’s skinny jeans until they’re wide as palazzos, putting off getting my roots done (“ombre” is the new #hip, so allowing re-growth comes with ready-made excuses) and generally budgeting for everybody else, rather than me. My dewy-cheeked friends aren’t selfish or time-blessed. They simply understand the necessity of attending to one’s bits and bobs efficiently, to avoid cracked mirror syndrome. That said, the older I become, the more I realise how incredibly lucky I am to be getting older at all. While Marilyn Monroe may have left us at the height of her beauty and fame, I’d guess she’d have leapt at the chance to swap her celebrity funeral for a few more decades of life – even with the inevitable, mandatory slide into wrinkles and stiff bones.

I am still in the thick of growing children and my career. There are a dozen bucket list wishes to tick and I make fevered plans at night, mapping out what I’ll do after 45 and 50 and then some. Trouble is, I may not get there at all. I’ve never, during the course of journalistic research, found a definitive theory on immortality. The hub assures me that within a few years, we could not only be living forever, but turning the clock back with sophisticated cellular regeneration technology. Apparently you’ll be able to choose your age – but keep your accumulated wisdom and experience. Getting older and not dying might be nice. But that’s another topic. Getting older and realising how awesome it is – now that’s something tangible which anyone under the age of 30 won’t get until they’re old enough to get it. As I am now. Getting older is such a blessing – in the most unsentimental way. The longer you know someone and the less you see them, the more you realise how phenomenal true friendship is when you reunite – and it feels like yesterday. I wrote about that several years ago, after seeing my dear friend Gail, who is 17 years older than me, is as naughty and nice as ever, and makes the effort to put herself first by putting her friendships at the front of her to-do list. Trust me, young guns – you’ll get this one day and soon.