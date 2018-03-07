Make your own kid-safe DIY hair gel

Make your own kid-safe hair gel with Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas Meyers

I have been using DIY hair gel for a while now and I am OBSESSED.

I had seen a bunch of curly girls rave about DIY hair gel on social media, but quite frankly I thought they were taking this natural movement to the extreme, because who has the time and energy to make their own DIY hair gel, conditioner, masks and whatever? (Go suffer buyer’s remorse at Clicks and Dischem like the rest of us!)

I wondered who these people were? But now, I am these people – since I discovered the benefits of flaxseed gel on your hair and also how cheap the seeds are and easy the gel is to make.

It is also ideal for styling your child’s hair as you know exactly what has gone in to making it.

Let me start by saying that this is the most basic of basic recipes. Also, because I can’t be bothered to cook food, let alone hair products, this recipe is made in the microwave and not on the stove top like most other recipes.

Recipe

You will need two cups of water and a third of a cup of flaxseeds (linseeds). I hate the taste of it by the way but love it on my hair.

You put it all in a microwave-safe bowl and boil for three minutes. Take it out to stir, put it back in for two minutes, then take out to stir and put it in for a final two minutes.

You should have swollen seeds floating in a slimy concoction (yum).

Now take the mixture and strain it through an old (but clean) pair of pantyhose. Squeeze out as much as you can while the mixture is hot.

At this point, you can mix in a variety of things… Aloe vera gel, essential oils, oils like coconut or grape seed, shea butter or honey.

All these products add extra benefits to your gel. I really just like the plain old gel though, it leaves my hair so soft and moisturised and since it dries so quickly and doesn’t cause build-up, I can use it in the morning to refresh our curls (my son and I).

The mixture stays fresh for up to two weeks in the fridge. If you are not too keen on its slight “bready” smell, just add your favourite essential oil. You can also re-use the seeds.

The gel has been such a hit that both my son and husband use it now too and we have various degrees of curliness – which is a good sign, right?