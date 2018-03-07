My HeraldLive Going for Glasgow March 7, 2018 Herald Reporter 0 Comment courtney pearce, irish dancing, mad Port Elizabeth dancer Courtney Pearce, 25, is set to represent South Africa at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, this month. This, after the McWilliams Academy of Dance representative was crowned SA Champion in the senior women’s section of the South African Championships held in October last year. Pearce’s star keeps shining as she recently took part in the All Irelands Championships, where she came 10th in her soft shoe round and 14th in her hard shoe, earning an impressive overall result of 37th Related