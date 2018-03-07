Add life to your gin with buchu

Spruce up your gin and tonic recipe with something a bit more interesting than just a lemon or lime wedge, cucumber or mint leaf as accompaniments.

Consider adding a local ‘unconventional’ flavour to take it up a notch by adding a refreshing, herbal tonic to your drink.

Buchulife shares an easy, step-by-step Buchu-infused gin and tonic recipe for that irresistible, lasting taste. Gin lovers, take note:

Ingredients

60ml Wilderer Fynbos Gin (or any other Fynbos infused Gin)

150ml tonic water

150ml Buchulife Sparkling Herbal Water (lime variant)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

A slice or two of fresh lime for garnish

6 A sprig of fresh Buchu (optional)

Method

Place a glass in the freezer for approximately 10 minutes to chill

Place a few ice cubes in the chilled glass

Add the Wilderer Fynbos Gin

Add tonic water

Add Buchulife Sparkling Herbal Water (Lime)

Add lime juice

Add slices of lime and sprigs of Buchu for garnish

Serve immediately and enjoy

It’s that easy and since the Buchulife Herbal Water is sugar-free and sweetener-free, there is no need to call it a guilty pleasure!

Buchulife herbal sparkling water is available at Pick n Pay stores nationwide.