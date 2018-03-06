Song, dance showstopper

The imaginative and high-energy show, Dance With Me, opens on Friday night at the Opera House with a fresh young cast of Port Elizabeth singers and dancers.

Conceptualised by 5EM Productions’ Daniel Botoc, the non-stop singing and dancing production runs from Friday to March 22 and promises motion graphics, colourful costumes and vibey choreography.

“We invite our audiences to sit back and enjoy an intricate collaboration between song, dance and LED visuals,” Botoc, a Romanian-born dancer who spent several years touring the world on cruise liners, said.

He hopes to give Bay audiences, as well as his cast, a glimpse into the glitz and glamour of five-star life at sea.

“The show is very passionate and energetic. The changes are very, very fast so there is continuous action,” Botoc said.

“We wanted to give them the experience of working on board a ship, because that is what it is like.”

He says the format of the run – there are two shows on most days and three performances on weekends – also will give his young cast a taste of a professional performer’s life.

5EM Productions is a division of Five Entertainment Management which Botoc and his Port Elizabeth-born wife, Monique, nee Iversen, direct from their home here.