‘The Queen’ actor not like Prince

Moshe Ndiki has played his gay character so well that many of his fans assume Prince is an extension of the actor.

However, Ndiki has clarified that it isn’t a walk in the park to bring his character to life.

The Queen actor told TshisaLIVE it was actually more difficult than he thought it would be to play a gay character‚ even though he’s a gay man himself.

“I studied this craft and I’m passionate about it. When I got my character on The Queen I had to research and work really hard to find him.

“People think it was easy because he’s gay‚ but being gay is the only significant similarity we have.

“Acting as Prince wasn’t easier because I’m gay‚ he’s a layered character and his background differs greatly to mine.”

Moshe’s debut on the popular telenovela won him legions of fans as well as critics.

The actor said Connie Ferguson had held his hand through the process of helping bring his character to life.

“We are not cut from the same cloth as much as people think. Our backgrounds differ and our stories are different.

“It’s literally just like any other straight guy playing a character of a straight guy who is nothing like him.”

Ndiki said he was confident he would excel in whatever character he played after Prince, however, he was not in a hurry as he was learning a lot from working with Ferguson Films.

He explained that he was looking forward to playing a character who was distinctly different to himself‚ like a straight man who was a priest or a gangster.

“It was just a coincidence that Prince had more similarities to me.

“I was actually cast as a straight guy but I unfortunately couldn’t take the role because I had too much on my plate.

“But being cast for it was a nice confidence booster for me. I was like‚ if they saw a straight man when I auditioned and they believed me in that character, then I didn’t go to school for nothing.”