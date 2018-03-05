Freshlyground back – with new message

It has been six years since pan-African sextet Freshlyground’s last official concert in Port Elizabeth and, with a freshly released single that sends a clear message on female empowerment, their Eastern Cape-born lead singer is looking forward to interacting with fans.

New Brighton-raised Zolani Mahola, 36, said performing for fans in her home province has always stood out for her and she is keen to share Freshlyground’s newly released single, Blck Grls, with them at the Nedbank Valley Concert at Hopewell Estate outside Port Elizabeth this weekend.

The single – a sneak peak at the sextet’s upcoming album, Can’t Stop – is, according to Mahola, a revolutionary anthem aimed at empowering and embracing black women who rank at the bottom of societal hierarchy.

“But if I were to take the conversation of empowerment further, I would go on to embrace and seek to empower all women and men because we all need it,” she said.

The dynamic vocalist said it was time to focus the conversation on highlighting the power that women in general possess, beyond being boxed in by societal expectations.

Having constantly been bombarded with messages that dictated how she should or should not dress and behave as a young woman, Mahola said she had grown up to reclaim her own freedom and took it upon herself to free other people who needed it, through music.

“I’ve received messages from all around me that the kind of music I listen to and the way I dress are ‘wrong’ and growing up I was negatively criticised for being individualistic, which left me feeling quite out,” she said.

“But I’ve grown to embrace that individualism and I guess that’s one of the beauties of getting older.