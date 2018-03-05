Blue growth vs healthy seas

If blue growth as advocated by Operation Phakisa is going to succeed, then we have to protect our rich marine biodiversity.

Otherwise, ocean development is not going to be sustainable and, while there may be short-term profit boosts in some sectors, we will destroy existing enterprises and future opportunities founded on a healthy ocean.

In Algoa Bay, there is already an array of sharply different enterprises and activities jostling for space and many more waiting in the wings.

Yet, there is no integrated, overarching plan to help us to decide where, how and if these different enterprises and activities should be slotted in.

Think manganese stockpiling and export, off-shore bunkering, seismic surveys and undersea drilling, shipping, the Coega industrial development zone, logistics, desalination, and the sea as a dispersal zone for municipal stormwater and treated water.

Consider mariculture, and recreational and commercial fishing. What about beach activities, Ironman, eco-education and marine research, scuba diving, yachting, tourism?

What about the security of our ocean ecosystems and vulnerable wild species which make their home here, not least the endangered African penguin?

In a delightful preface to his book, Myles recounts how his fascination with water began when he was a child growing up in Ndola in land-locked Northern Rhodesia, swimming in the local municipal pool and sharing the Zambezi River with crocodiles and hippos.

The author guides us through his argument that collaborative “cluster development” is the best tool for responsible ocean governance. He examines the Swedish approach and highlights European Union policy which recognises that “protecting marine ecosystems is a condition and factor for growth”.

He looks at England’s Jurassic Coast linking Dorset and East Devon which has built a thriving industry around its unique archaeological sites, and considers the protocols governing exotic marine sites globally from the Sargasso Sea to Hanauma Bay Nature Reserve in Hawaii.