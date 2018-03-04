Magic mushrooms

Mushrooms contain a high protein content and provide vitamins B1, B2, B12, C, D and E as well as minerals such as zinc and selenium.

They are also an important source of biologically active compounds with potential medicinal value such as betaglucans, which reduces the risk of heart disease – so why not incorporate them into a weekend brunch for yourself and the family?

Interestingly, research suggests mushrooms should be grilled or

microwaved to best maintain their nutritional value, according to a study in Rioja, Spain, last year.

Cooking the fungi this way apparently enables them to maintain higher levels of essential amino acids and vitamins to keep blood cells healthy, produce energy and help metabolise fats and proteins.

Microwaving increases the content of anti-inflammatoryinflamatory and antioxidants like polyphenol while other techniques like boiling or deep frying can see antioxidant levels drop due to “leaching” from the liquid they are cooked in.

Scientists at the Mushroom Technological Research Centre in Rioja tested raw and cooked white button mushroom, shiitake, oyster and king oyster mushrooms harvested from onsite facilities in Rioja. Spain.

Adding a little oil portion while grilling mushrooms does not cause nutrient losses and can improve antioxidant capacity, especially if olive oil is used, study author Irene Roncero and her team found.

Whichever way you prefer to cook your mushies, here are four brunch recipes that will certainly make this under-rated ingredient sing!

Recipe: Bacon, mushroom , red pepper, gruyere and potato frittata

Serves 6

Ingredients

10ml oil

15ml butter

250g button mushrooms, thickly sliced

5 spring onions

1 red pepper, de-seeded and sliced

125g streaky bacon, grilled and diced

2 medium potatoes, cooked

100g gruyere cheese, grated

6-8 eggs

salt and milled black pepper

To Serve: crispy bacon, fried mushrooms and rocket

Method

Preheat oven to 190°C. Heat oil and butter in a pan and fry mushrooms for 2 to 3 minutes. Add spring onions and red pepper and cook 3 to 4 minutes.

Remove from heat and add bacon, potatoes and cheese. Gently combine.

Transfer to a well-greased tin or ovenproof round casserole. Whisk eggs together and season well with salt and pepper.

Pour egg mixture over mushroom mixture and bake in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the centre is just cooked.

Allow to stand for 5 minutes, before unmoulding or slicing from the tin. Serve warm or at room temperature, topped with extra crispy bacon, fried mushrooms and rocket.

Recipe: Banting portobello eggs benedict

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 large Portobello mushrooms, cleaned and stalks removed

salt and pepper

extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar

3Tbsp water

1 bayleaf

8 peppercorns

3 egg yolks

160g unsalted butter at room

temperature, cubed

squeeze lemon juice

200g baby spinach, wilted

4 slices good ham, Parma ham or 8 slices grilled streaky bacon

4 poached eggs

chopped chives, to garnish

Method

Heat oven to 200°C. Place mushrooms, gill-side up, on an oven tray. Season well, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and bake for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, simmer vinegar, water, bayleaf and peppercorn in a small saucepan until reduced to about 1 tablespoon, then strain into a glass bowl. Add 1 tablespoon water. Whisk in yolks and season well. Put bowl over a pan of barely simmering water.

Add a knob of butter at a time, ensuring each is well whisked in before adding the next. Cook for 2 minutes more until thickened, then whisk in the lemon juice.

Place the mushrooms on four plates and layer up with spinach, ham, eggs and Hollandaise. Sprinkle with chives and serve immediately.

Recipe: Portabella omelette

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 eggs

1/2 punnet Portabellinis (roughly chopped)

2 whole Portabellas (big brown mushrooms)

3 chopped spring onions

1tsp olive oil

25g butter

Salt and pepper to taste

A dash of truffle oil (optional)

Method

Whisk eggs in a bowl and add salt and pepper to taste.

Panfry Portabellas in a non-stick pan for about 3 minutes; put aside. Melt butter in the same pan and saute the Portabellinis (keep a bit aside to garnish).

Add egg mix. Panfry omelette on both sides and then cut into four circles

Stack the omelette circles and the Portabellas.

Garnish with spring onion, a few chopped Portabellinis and dot a bit of truffle oil on the omelette and on the plate.

Recipe: Wholewheat toasts with guacamole and lemony-fried mushrooms

Ingredients

1 avocado, mashed

½ tomato, deseeded and diced

½ red chilli, chopped (optional)

salt and milled black pepper

15ml oil

200g button mushrooms, quartered

5ml paprika

5ml lemon zest

10ml lemon juice

2 slices wholewheat toast

15ml fresh thyme or parsley, chopped

Method

Mix avo, tomato and chilli, if using, in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry mushrooms for 3-4 minutes. Season with the paprika, lemon zest and juice. Divide guacamole between the toasts and top with fried mushroom mixture.

Garnish with fresh thyme or parsley. – Additional reporting by The Telegraph