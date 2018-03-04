Average won’t cut it in this vineyard

The trouble with a something-for- everyone outing is that, while everyone gets a little bit of something they like, as an overall experience it can all become a bit average, with nothing in particular really standing out.

This theory of mine fails completely on a visit to Anthonij Rupert Wyne in Franschhoek, where “average” just doesn’t feature in the vocabulary, and they do everything so damn well that it’s near impossible to pick out a highlight.

For wine lovers, the reason to visit is obvious – five distinct wine ranges, each with its own ethos, style and appeal – from diverse sites across the winelands, presented in two very different tasting settings.

And then there’s food, glorious food, and a range of paired tasting options; fascinating automobile history at the Franschhoek Motor Museum; farm shops laden with interesting crafts and foodie produce; period and modern architecture, art and interior décor; carefully cultivated gardens and scenic landscapes.

We start our day’s outing at the historic original manor house, restored to a mid-19th century Cape Dutch time capsule as the setting for a fun, relaxed pairing of three of the super L’Ormarins bubblies with nougat. The standout on both counts the 2012 Blanc de Blanc, its fine mousse and rich yeastiness the product of four years on the lees, made even more interesting with a nibble of spiced orange nougat dipped in salt.

A pair of restored trams shuttle visitors between the tasting rooms and motor museum, taking in sweeping views of the vineyards, the Groot Drakenstein mountains above and the estate scenically laid out below.

The ride through the estate to the museum reveals intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpses along the way – a vintage Ferrari being taken through its paces on the private motor-racing track, the horses of the prize-winning Drakenstein Stud at peace in their paddocks, vineyards ripe and ready for harvest.

The motor museum is a petrolhead’s dream.

Our guide took us on an entertaining and informative amble through the four pristine barns housing 80 of the estate’s collection of around 350 vehicles, the display changing monthly, from the first 1903 Ford Model A imported into South Africa through a dedicated Chevrolet display to a roomful of gleaming racing cars that would thrill any boy racer.

Lunch is a must after all this activity, and the tram returns us to the sleek contemporary Terra del Capo tasting room near the estate entrance for an outstanding antipasti lunch in the cosy restaurant, where a glass wall gives diners an inside view of activity in the adjacent cellar.

The Italian cultivar Terra del Capo wines, the easy-drinking Protea range and the fantastic French-style Jean Roi Cap Provincial rosé are presented in the upper-level tasting room with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.

There’s also the option of pairing Italian cheeses with the Terra del Capo wines – a crisp Pinot Grigio and meaty Sangiovese, with another Italian cultivar to be introduced to the range soon.

The estate’s own olives are bottled for sale at the tasting room, along with a range of glasses, vases and other decorative items showcasing the upcycling possibilities of the Protea bottles with their distinctive Cape-inspired floral designs.

A food-lover’s feast of local and imported Italian cheeses and charcuterie, estate olives and herbs and veggies from the kitchen garden, succulent deep-fried calamari, zucchini fries and crispy arancini (fried risotto balls oozing with mozzarella) prepares us for the last stop.

Returning to the manor house, we’re treated to the fascinating Cape of Good Hope range made from some of the country’s oldest vines in different locations around the winelands, our host explaining that these 50-to-80-year-old vines form part of owner Johann Rupert’s mission to preserve the Cape’s wine-making history.

With labels featuring the first postage stamp issued at the Cape, this is a stellar range of wines, a standout for me the 2014 Caroline, an intriguing and rich blend of Chenin Blanc, Roussanne, Viognier and Marsanne from Riebeeksrivier in the Swartland.

What better way to top off a magnificent day than with the super-premium Anthonij Rupert red wines?

These are the pinnacle of the estate’s offering – a range of classic, bold and elegant wines of outstanding quality that leave one struggling for superlatives.

The sumptuous Optima 2013 Bordeaux blend balances power and restraint in its complexity and depth, layers of intense fruit, subtle spices and a long savoury finish wrapped up in velvety texture.

The 2012 Syrah is probably the most immediately drinkable, juicy with loads of black pepper and plummy fruit, while the 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon is big and bold, a delicate and complex nose leading into the fresh juiciness of vibrant fruit underpinned with earthy cocoa and cedar spiciness.

Although the Anthonij Rupert estate offers that elusive “something for everyone”, it’s not about a uniform standard leading to blandness, rather it’s what feels like a bespoke and unique experience at every turn, all delivered with knowledge and enthusiasm, top-notch service and a sense of deep respect for the history and environment of the place.