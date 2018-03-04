Aussies vs Kiwis: Best island escapes

Longing for an exotic island holiday? The islands of Australia and New Zealand may not be at the top of your list, but offer some unexpected options for the adventurous traveller.

Despite the long-standing rivalry between the Aussies and the Kiwis, even they can agree that the tropical islands of their two countries are some of the most breathtaking and beautiful destinations in the world.

From warm, white sandy beaches and lush, green mountainous terrain that stretch for many kilometres, to magnificent bars, restaurants, entertainment and outdoor activities, the islands of the South Pacific will have you wide-eyed with wanderlust and ready to book your next adventure.

In the spirit of this long-standing friendly feud, Cathay Pacific suggests checking out what the exotic islands Australia and New Zealand have to offer.

Australia:

1. Fraser Island

If you’re a fan of unusual travel destinations, Fraser Island is like something out of a Lewis Carroll novel, and probably one to add to the bucket list.

It’s the largest sand island in the world at 123km long and 22km wide, but here’s the kicker – it’s the only place in the world where 200 tall rain forests sprout directly from the sand dunes.

Along with its weird and wonderful topography, Fraser Island boasts breathtaking scenery, incredible wildlife-spotting opportunities and glittering rainwater lakes created by mother nature, just 300km north of Brisbane.

Hire a 4×4 and take an off-road tour along the shimmering beaches; be sure to do the Inland Central Lakes scenic drive while you’re there.

2. Phillip Island

Who wouldn’t want to have a front row seat to a penguin parade or catch a glimpse of koala bears dozing peacefully – not caged up in a zoo, but frolicking in their natural habitats? Phillip Island is the perfect place to enjoy rare sightings of Australia’s most loved little critters, not to mention a seaside holiday escape just 140km from Melbourne.

Known for its pristine, white sandy beaches, Phillip Island gives you the feeling that you’realone on your very own private piece of paradise, with a range of seaside hamlets available for stunning beach vacations.

There are also fishing villas to explore where you can sample fresh seafoo d, marvel at a variety of wildlife and even head for a motorsport track if you’re a petrolhead.

3. Moreton Island

Keeping with the sand and surf theme, Moreton Island offers a blissful tropical escape of unspoilt beaches, sand dunes perfect for bundu-bashing experiences, and a variety of protected lagoons and bushlands waiting to be explored, all less than 60km from Brisbane.

Grab a wetsuit and head to the Tangalooma Wrecks for a spectacular snorkelling expedition, or spend your days relaxing on the beach with a cocktail and a good book or, roasting marshmallows on the campfire by night.

If you’re in the mood for a spot of adventure, be sure to take advantage of the rare opportunity to feed wild bottlenose dolphins from the jetty at Tangalooma Island Resort, go quad biking on the dunes along the beach or parasail over the shoreline for a bird’s eye view of the whole island.

Whether it’s a relaxing beach holiday you’re after, or the chance to venture through a virtually untouched paradise Moreton Island has it all.

New Zealand

1. Waiheke Island

Considered the Hamptons of New Zealand, Waiheke offers a luxury getaway from the hustle and bustle of Auckland city in a secluded, intimate environment.

The island is situated35 minutes from the city and, despite its proximity to urban activity, Waiheke has managed to maintain its sense of remoteness from the world.

Go for the view – sprawling scenery and lush vineyards – and stay for the chilled vibe that will no doubt have you letting loose and leaving your cares behind.

Take a drive to the Tantalus Estate in Onetangi, which features a winery, craft brewery and menu that exclusively uses fresh, local produce.

Cap the day off with a coastal stroll where you’ll get to see interesting little coves and a variety of birdlife.

A great path to try is the Matiatia walkway, featuring a range of art installations set against the backdrop of picturesque natural scenery. There’s even an ice cream cart positioned along the route, so you can grab a scoop to enjoy.

2. d’Urville Island

Experience simplicity at its best by escaping to d’Urville Island, which is around half the size of the Great Barrier and perfect for diving, fishing, swimming and experiencing nature up close.

Separated from the mainland by the choppy French Pass, the island is only accessible by water taxi.

d’Urville Island, located in the Marlborough Sounds, is a quiet sanctuary for people who want to get away from it all, with hundreds of bird species to see and sweeping views of the island and its surrounds for those willing to climb to its peaks. Paddle around the coast in a kayak to experience the island offshore and keep an eye out for friendly dolphins and seals while you’re there.

3. Ulva Island

Ever wondered what a predator- free island looks like?

Look no further than Ulva Island 23km off the coast of Stewart Island in New Zealand, one of the few islands of its kind in the country and home to a number of rare and endangered bird species, including weka, kakariki and wood pigeons.

If you’re not a big birdwatching fan, Ulva has loads to offer, including quaint and comfortable self-catering accommodation, wildlife tours and hiking trails that offer insight into the island’s rich history.

Whether you’re a die-hard Aussie fan or a Kiwi for life, there’s no denying that Australia and New Zealand are both home to some of the world’s most beautiful tropical islands.

Visit www.cathaypacific.com to find your ultimate travel destination for 2018.