Rejuvenate at Sibuya winter yoga retreat

From June 2 to 9 Sibuya Game Reserve is offering a Winter Yoga Retreat including a comprehensive introduction to the philosophy and practise of yoga.

At this retreat you will relax, rejuvenate and revive. You will have an opportunity to engage in learning sessions and discussions, practice and self-reflection all the while enjoying the pristine Eastern Cape bush and beaches from the luxury and tranquility of the reserve.

The Sibuya team are also ready to treat participants to game drives, bush and beach walks, river cruises, birding and kayaking.

The retreat programme is designed so that it is suitable for novices and seasoned practitioners – there are optional daily group interactions as well as time and space to spend on your own practice in this wonderfully peaceful environment with the benefit of support and coaching should you require it.

Meals will be simple, light and nutritious dishes that you can easily replicate at home for your ongoing mindful-eating and nourishment practice. The retreat menu is designed to cleanse, nourish and rejuvenate you. Recipes will be made available as a part of the package.

The price includes seven nights of accommodation with all meals and soft drinks – nutritionally-balanced, delicious, lacto-ovo-vegetarian and pescatarian-based menu.

There is also unlimited herbal teas, fruit and snacks throughout the day. The seven days includes:

1 personalised coaching session

Daily yoga classes

Daily guided meditation sessions

Learning sessions on yoga, mindfulness and wellness

Basic yoga food recipes and eating plan

Personalised yoga practice implementation plan

The price excludes massages done by Sibuya masseuses, alcoholic beverages and tips.

Sibuya is 120km from Port Elizabeth, 150km from East London and 25km from Port Alfred.

For more information visit sibuya.co.za