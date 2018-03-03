It’s a food truck ‘Twosday’ treat

Port Elizabeth’s first pop- up food truck cafeteria, 2 for 1 Tuesday, kicks off on Tuesday, from 4 to 9pm at Chicky’s Yard in the Baakens Valley.

Entrance to the event is free. The event aims to gather a selection of owner-operated food trucks every Tuesday for a bargain-filled evening with tasty food, live music and the valley as a backdrop.

Built on the concept of “Buy 1 get 1 free Burger Monday”, 2 for 1 Tuesday intends to be a staple on the weekly calendar, attracting families and students to the Baakens Valley precinct to enjoy a meal together.

The launch event will see several Baakens Food Truck Funday vendors in action, including Foong’s Asian Street Food, Ukutya 4 Africa Pizzas, The Burger Guys, Wafelbak, Micoffee, Fish Boss and Xhosa Xulture.

Visitors can choose from an event specific menu including artisanal pizzas and coffee, Belgian waffles, Asian cuisine and local Xhosa street food, all at a discounted price.

“The concept is nice and simple, buy one meal from your favourite street food vendor and get another one absolutely free. We saw that the food trucks needed a weekly trading opportunity and 2 for 1 Tuesday had a ring to it,” co-organiser Tayla Foong said.

“We are all about community spaces, exceptional quality and value for money. “We are really excited to be extending the Baakens Food Truck Funday brand to a weekly family event,” Foong added.

2 for 1 Tuesday will also have a live DJ, Miss Jay, playing throughout the evening. A bar facility will be available from the Richmond Hill Brewing Company.

The event is also weather-proof so don’t let any bad weather keep you away.

For more information contact Tayla Foong on 072-687-2778, follow @chickysyard on Facebook or @baakensfoodtruckfunday on Instagram and Facebook.