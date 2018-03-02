Still fishing for answers around seismic blasting

The concentration of fish along the coast off Maitlands and St Francis Bay – and the southerly track they seem to be making – has raised many questions.

A large “fish ball” has been spotted off Seaview as I pen this column and a huge amount of small, dead sardines has also been seen floating in the bay.

Local marine tour operators have confirmed this and the question being asked is whether it is perhaps the dumping of excess catch by jettisoning (after sorting) the inferior quality taking place or whether there are other factors at work.

Is this wasteful or does the environment benefit? And has seismic blasting played a role here? We seek answers. The seismic blasting is a survey being conducted in the search for energy potential off our coast. It is expected that the survey will continue until the end of next month between Mossel Bay and Port Edward.

The sounds generated by the blasting transfers 10 times further under water than through the air, raising questions about the impact it could have on our sea dwellers.

Once again we must observe and wait to see what the effects and/or changes on the environment are likely to be.

Today’s photograph, courtesy of Raggy Charters, shows the “bait ball frenzy” that has been witnessed in the Bay for some time now.

On the angling scene, I have not seen any spectacular catches of late. (I am still waiting for photos from the anglers in those tantalising, faraway destinations).