Still fishing for answers around seismic blasting
The concentration of fish along the coast off Maitlands and St Francis Bay – and the southerly track they seem to be making – has raised many questions.
A large “fish ball” has been spotted off Seaview as I pen this column and a huge amount of small, dead sardines has also been seen floating in the bay.
Local marine tour operators have confirmed this and the question being asked is whether it is perhaps the dumping of excess catch by jettisoning (after sorting) the inferior quality taking place or whether there are other factors at work.
Is this wasteful or does the environment benefit? And has seismic blasting played a role here? We seek answers. The seismic blasting is a survey being conducted in the search for energy potential off our coast. It is expected that the survey will continue until the end of next month between Mossel Bay and Port Edward.
The sounds generated by the blasting transfers 10 times further under water than through the air, raising questions about the impact it could have on our sea dwellers.
Once again we must observe and wait to see what the effects and/or changes on the environment are likely to be.
Today’s photograph, courtesy of Raggy Charters, shows the “bait ball frenzy” that has been witnessed in the Bay for some time now.
On the angling scene, I have not seen any spectacular catches of late. (I am still waiting for photos from the anglers in those tantalising, faraway destinations).
However there seems to be plenty of shad around St George’s Strand towards Coega Harbour. This area is a very popular venue at present. Plenty of juvenile fish are in the estuaries too. There are also lots of toothy critters on offer for the adrenaline junkies.
At present, angling is best undertaken with the westerly prevailing, lending better prospects inside the bay. The nights are very pleasant out with the moon phase very well proportioned at the moment.
If angling at night, remember there is always safety in numbers! Make an occasion of it.
The Wednesday night angling socials organised by Brett Harris was well supported this past week. Brett can be contacted at the Trophy Tackle Den for information on the next venue.
The outing also supports a competition which has generous prizes on offer. It offers an ideal experience for the beginner to the sport of recreational angling.
Today being full moon with low tide at 10.43am tomorrow and a north-westerly changing to south-westerly breeze throughout the day, suggests a good weekend out.
Promising night fishing conditions also prevail. However the spring tidal conditions suggest caution be taken in case of rip currents. The air temperature will peek at 25°C just after noon for the weekend.
A southerly breeze of no significance will prevail on Sunday. We can’t expect more favourable conditions than this, so enjoy the time out!