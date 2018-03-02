Sought-after German quartet to play for Bay

The Port Elizabeth Music Society has pulled out all the stops for the start of its 2018 concert series, with the internationally acclaimed Signum Quartet from Cologne, Germany, set to perform on Wednesday.

The Signum Quartet has established itself as one of the most distinguished ensembles of its generation and is known for its lively interpretations and individual programme concepts.

The members of the quartet, violinists Florian Donderer and Annette Walther, along with Xandi van Dijk on viola and Thomas Schmitz on violoncello, are individual masters of their instruments and considered classical music experts.

Xandi has been a member of the sought-after quartet for 10 years, and returns to the Bay where his father Peter Louis van Dijk is considered one of South Africa’s leading composers.

Concert appearances have taken the Signum Quartet to international podiums from Madrid and Barcelona to Basel and Paris.