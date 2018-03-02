Sought-after German quartet to play for Bay
The Port Elizabeth Music Society has pulled out all the stops for the start of its 2018 concert series, with the internationally acclaimed Signum Quartet from Cologne, Germany, set to perform on Wednesday.
The Signum Quartet has established itself as one of the most distinguished ensembles of its generation and is known for its lively interpretations and individual programme concepts.
The members of the quartet, violinists Florian Donderer and Annette Walther, along with Xandi van Dijk on viola and Thomas Schmitz on violoncello, are individual masters of their instruments and considered classical music experts.
Xandi has been a member of the sought-after quartet for 10 years, and returns to the Bay where his father Peter Louis van Dijk is considered one of South Africa’s leading composers.
Concert appearances have taken the Signum Quartet to international podiums from Madrid and Barcelona to Basel and Paris.
They are no strangers to winning music competitions either.
In 2015, the quartet launched its innovative social media project #quartweet, where composers of all ages and abilities are invited to tweet a short quartet of 140 notes or less on Twitter.
Xandi, founder of the quartet, describes it as follows: “It is based on our belief music is all about communicating. Much of our everyday communication takes place on social media and we would like to see musical communication here as well.”
Watching some of these new compositions on YouTube makes it clear, it also grows interest in classical music among a younger generation.
The concert on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus auditorium starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available at the door.
Inquiries: Theresa.Cunliffe@mandela.ac.za.