Skinnerbek: late for a movie, moi?

Hello sweethearts, your favourite gossip gal is back with the Bay’s latest mgosi. Those who know me well should know by now that my heart beats a little faster for anything French so you will not be surprised to learn that I showed up 24 hours earlier to a French movie screening at the Alliance Francaise in Richmond Hill last week.

The movie screening was held on Thursday evening but your Skinners dressed up on Wednesday and rocked up to find the venue as empty as a broken water jar . . .

But if you think Skinners minds making the same round twice where French is concerned, you could never be more wrong because I was there in the flesh on Thursday too, surrounded by interesting people sipping wine in a cosy room with Wasabi on the “big small screen”.

I was excited to find out that the Alliance hosts regular events to spread knowledge about the French culture. I may have found my new favourite spot!

On Friday night, I made a stop at Shisa African Restaurant at the PE harbour, where Wilson B Nkosi had the ladies weak at the knees with his chocolate-smooth baritone and romantic playlist. I spotted a number of couples here and there but most of the gals enjoyed the night with their lady friends.

While a ladies’ night of that kind sounds like a good idea, the playlist, mostly dominated by old-school RnB, left Skinners feeling very single.

I spotted a few familiar faces like playwright Xabiso Zweni who seems to be quite a fan of the restaurant.

While I rested, preparing for the night ahead on Saturday, my minions were at Black Impala Tshisanyama in Deal Party where actress Noluvuyo “Bubbly” Sodela hosted a women’s empowerment seminar called “Another Woman’s Trash is Another Woman’s Treasure”. Should it not have been “ONE woman’s trash is another woman’s treasure” or is Skinners missing something?

Anyway, my minions sounded impressed as they went on about how nice the food and bubbly at Impala were.