Madlingozi back home to reconnect with fans

Bay actor and musician Phila Madlingozi believes returning to his home city should go beyond just showing up for gigs and that is why he is spending the first part of the year in Port Elizabeth.

Madlingozi, 29, returned at the beginning of February not only to spend time with family from his mother’s side but to share his multiple talents with fans in his home city.

“The biggest push for me to come home was because I don’t have a solid backing from people in my home town and that’s because I haven’t been present enough here,” he said.

The artist, who moved to Johannesburg at the age of 14, said his return home was also to inspire other homegrown artists to build a stronger relationship with their PE fans.

“There are so many of us who only come home for a gig but I’d really like us to come home for more,” he said.

To kickstart his “homecoming” journey, the singer, actor and public speaker is putting together a live music show called Free Phila, in which he will showcase his music of many genres.

“#FreePhila is a concept that has been in my head throughout my upbringing because I’ve always known that I would have to speak up for myself everywhere I go because of who my father is, so this is my way of trying to free myself from the ‘Ringo’s son’ tag that is always with me,” Madlingozi said. Though still a concept on paper, he said the show would hopefully materialise at around Easter time.

In the meantime, the son of South African music legend Ringo Madlingozi will perform at the Ripped Jeans and Heels event at IBhayi Tshisanyama in Motherwell tomorrow from 7pm.