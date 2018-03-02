Madlingozi back home to reconnect with fans
Bay actor and musician Phila Madlingozi believes returning to his home city should go beyond just showing up for gigs and that is why he is spending the first part of the year in Port Elizabeth.
Madlingozi, 29, returned at the beginning of February not only to spend time with family from his mother’s side but to share his multiple talents with fans in his home city.
“The biggest push for me to come home was because I don’t have a solid backing from people in my home town and that’s because I haven’t been present enough here,” he said.
The artist, who moved to Johannesburg at the age of 14, said his return home was also to inspire other homegrown artists to build a stronger relationship with their PE fans.
“There are so many of us who only come home for a gig but I’d really like us to come home for more,” he said.
To kickstart his “homecoming” journey, the singer, actor and public speaker is putting together a live music show called Free Phila, in which he will showcase his music of many genres.
“#FreePhila is a concept that has been in my head throughout my upbringing because I’ve always known that I would have to speak up for myself everywhere I go because of who my father is, so this is my way of trying to free myself from the ‘Ringo’s son’ tag that is always with me,” Madlingozi said. Though still a concept on paper, he said the show would hopefully materialise at around Easter time.
In the meantime, the son of South African music legend Ringo Madlingozi will perform at the Ripped Jeans and Heels event at IBhayi Tshisanyama in Motherwell tomorrow from 7pm.
Madlingozi made his television debut in 2013 on the series Intersexions, and he immediately won the hearts of viewers.
With no on-camera experience, he bagged the job after taking a leap of faith and attending open auditions for the role of Zolile.
“I was doing my second year of varsity in film and TV production and I needed money to pay tuition fees and I heard my friends who studied drama were going to auditions, so I went with them. That’s where it all started and it was a lot of fun because no one knew me before Intersexions,” he said.
While acting opened the door to television, Madlingozi’s heart has always been set on singing.
“I don’t believe in specialising in one thing, so when I received compliments from other actors in the industry, I decided to do more of it.
“But music is where it all started; it gave me the confidence to come out as an entertainer.
“I told my agent and management team I want to focus more on my music right now,” he said.
Madlingozi’s singles Bawo, Cinderella, Isikizi and more are available on digital music platforms.