On key for Elton John

South Africa’s ‘Prince of the piano’ and entertainment celebrity Ian Von Memerty has joined forces with the popular Centrestage band to make a triumphant return to the Boardwalk Amphitheatre, reprising their hit tribute to Elton John in Honky Cats tonight and tomorrow.

A thrilling journey through John’s songbook awaits anyone who missed the original run, starting way back with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues, through blazing ballads such as Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, to hits such as I’m Still Standing and Crocodile Rock.