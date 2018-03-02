On key for Elton John
South Africa’s ‘Prince of the piano’ and entertainment celebrity Ian Von Memerty has joined forces with the popular Centrestage band to make a triumphant return to the Boardwalk Amphitheatre, reprising their hit tribute to Elton John in Honky Cats tonight and tomorrow.
A thrilling journey through John’s songbook awaits anyone who missed the original run, starting way back with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues, through blazing ballads such as Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, to hits such as I’m Still Standing and Crocodile Rock.
The Centrestage band, which will back Von Memerty, consists of musical director Wayne Kallis on vocals and acoustic guitar, Gino Fabbri on drums, Andrew Warneke on bass, Boet Strydom on keyboards, Curtis Kettledas on sax and ex-Clout and Little Sister guitarist Sandy Robbie. Tickets for Honky Cats – A Tribute to Elton John are available online at Computicket.
Tickets cost R150 (R130 each for block bookings of eight or more) and R100 for pensioners.
The shows start at 8pm and doors open at 7pm.