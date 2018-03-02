Excitement builds for gala evening

Now that the 12 finalists for The Herald Bride and Groom competition have been announced, all that is left is for them to gather at the Beach Hotel on Thursday for a special gala where the winners will be announced.

While there can only be one couple to take the title, all finalists – and one lucky reader who correctly predicts the winning couple – are in for fabulous treats. As one of the competition’s sponsors, the Beach Hotel in Marine Drive will not only host the finalists, sponsors and judges of the competition for the cocktail gala evening decorated by K&W Amusements, but will treat the winning couple and their eight guests to a private dinner menu valued at R3 640. “As a long-standing business in Port Elizabeth, we feel it is important to celebrate and be part of the city’s culture and community,” Beach Hotel banqueting coordinator Ascensia Jacobs said.

“We are blessed to have the support of our local community and feel honoured to be in a position to celebrate [events such as the Bride and Groom competition].” In the bid to support community bridal events, the hotel will run its annual wedding fair from noon on March 12, where local wedding suppliers can advertise their businesses free of charge. At the end of the fair at 5pm, one lucky couple will receive a special wedding package. Along with the treats from the four-star hotel, the winners will receive prizes valued at more than R100 000 which include a four-night cruise visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique aboard the MSC Sinfonia, product hampers and hair services from Ultimate Stylists, two nights’ stay at Kuzuko Lodge, a 12-month Viva Gym membership and hamper, a his and hers Eco-Drive Citizen watch from Francarlo Designer Goldsmith, return flights from PE to Durban and a 12-month digital subscription supplied by The Herald. The winner of the SMS prediction competition will receive a treatment and blow dry service from Ultimate Stylists, a six-month Viva Gym membership and a ladies’ Obaku Denmark watch from Francarlo Designer Goldsmith. The photographers of the finalist couples will receive a three-month digital subscription to The Herald and Weekend Post.