Come and trade, tune into vibes at vinyl fair

Vinyl Long Play (LP) enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Music Kitchen hosts another vinyl fair tomorrow.

Vinyl sales and various musicrelated artworks are set to be the order of the day while buyers listen to background music on vinyl at the Music Kitchen’s second vinyl sale, said one of the organisers, Tim Hopwood.

Inspired by similar fairs in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Hopwood worked with other Bay vinyl enthusiasts and the Music Kitchen to host Port Elizabeth’s own event last year and they now plan to hold it regularly.

“We are simply following the example of Cape Town and Joburg, where there are two of these events every month. We have decided to hold them four times a year,” Hopwood said.

He said the next fair in June would also include sellers from Cape Town.