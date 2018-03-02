Come and trade, tune into vibes at vinyl fair
Vinyl Long Play (LP) enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Music Kitchen hosts another vinyl fair tomorrow.
Vinyl sales and various musicrelated artworks are set to be the order of the day while buyers listen to background music on vinyl at the Music Kitchen’s second vinyl sale, said one of the organisers, Tim Hopwood.
Inspired by similar fairs in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Hopwood worked with other Bay vinyl enthusiasts and the Music Kitchen to host Port Elizabeth’s own event last year and they now plan to hold it regularly.
“We are simply following the example of Cape Town and Joburg, where there are two of these events every month. We have decided to hold them four times a year,” Hopwood said.
He said the next fair in June would also include sellers from Cape Town.
While collectors present crates of records on sale, boerewors rolls and sosaties will keep the tummies full.
“Members of the public are welcome to trade but must phone one of the organisers to book a place as space is limited and there are certain conditions, for instance all LPs must be priced in a manner that relates to the market price,” Hopwood said.
Co-organiser Ralston Slater said last year’s fair was a success but they welcomed more sellers of artworks and music-related alternatives to make tomorrow’s fair even bigger.
“We had a pretty good turnout last year and surprisingly there were a lot of youngsters who showed up at the fair, which shows there’s a new demand [for vinyl records] from different age groups,” Slater said.
Hopwood said: “We are very grateful to Ian Mitchell at the Music Kitchen for this opportunity and for all he is doing for music lovers in Port Elizabeth.”
The fair will run from 10am to 3pm and entry is free. Inquiries: Hopwood on 072-282-0434 or Slater on 083-378-8354.