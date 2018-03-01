‘Snow Goose’ lands in PE

Port Elizabeth will be the final stop in a whirlwind tour of The Snow Goose, the classic story by Paul Gallico, adapted for stage by the award-winning Contagious Theatre company.

The Snow Goose will be at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale tomorrow and Saturday.

With sell-out performances at the National Arts Festival over several years and limited shows at the Savoy Theatre, it is well worth booking for.

Nominated for a number of awards, The Snow Goose is a beautiful adaptation of Gallico’s classic novella that is set against the background of the miracle of Dunkirk in World War 2.

A wounded snow goose brings a young girl, Frith, and a recluse, Philip Rhayader, together in a moving story of friendship and courage.