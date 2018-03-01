‘Snow Goose’ lands in PE
Port Elizabeth will be the final stop in a whirlwind tour of The Snow Goose, the classic story by Paul Gallico, adapted for stage by the award-winning Contagious Theatre company.
The Snow Goose will be at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale tomorrow and Saturday.
With sell-out performances at the National Arts Festival over several years and limited shows at the Savoy Theatre, it is well worth booking for.
Nominated for a number of awards, The Snow Goose is a beautiful adaptation of Gallico’s classic novella that is set against the background of the miracle of Dunkirk in World War 2.
A wounded snow goose brings a young girl, Frith, and a recluse, Philip Rhayader, together in a moving story of friendship and courage.
Told by seasoned theatre makers Jenine Collocott, James Cairns and Taryn Bennett, The Snow Goose was nominated for Best Director, Best Play and Best Ensemble at the Naledi Theatre Awards and was nominated for Best Design and Best Puppetry at the Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards.
Before heading to Port Elizabeth, the tour also visited Graaff-Reinet, Knysna – where it was part of the Knysna Festival – George and Plettenberg Bay – where it was part of the Kids of Kurland festival.
It runs for 70 minutes and has a PG10 rating.
Tickets are on sale at Computicket and the show starts each night at 7.30pm.
For more information in general, e-mail Contagious Theatre at contagioustheatre@gmail.com