Creché up and running again after fire

Young pre-schoolers at Sinethemba Pre-School in Motherwell Nu 8 have had their hopes restored with a new building after the school was rebuilt after being razed by fire in January.

St Marks Congregational Church, a member of the Association of Church Congregations of South Africa (ACCSA), in conjunction with The MOC Foundation, handed over the keys of the newly built structure to pre-school principal Nonkululeko Mooi, 65, on Monday. Reverend Warren Watermeyer, 36, said the initiative was part of the St Marks outreach project and they would continue to maintain relations with the school.

“When you get involved in a project like this, the urgency is what really counts. We were really blessed to do this as quickly as we did and the only reason we were able to do so is because of the eagerness of the parties who were involved,” Watermeyer said.

The creché burnt down, after some children were playing with fireworks on the school premises.

Since the start of the school year, Mooi along with her colleagues Fikiswa Joyi, 63, and Nontutuzelo Slamse, 55, have been accommodating the children in their homes. Other pupils were taken in by pre-schools in the area.

Mooi said: “We thank the Lord for giving people who could help us up until this moment. It’s a huge relief to finally have a place to accommodate all our kids”.