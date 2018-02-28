Tips for house-hunters

Buying a home is not child’s play and anyone considering making such a large investment must know the basics before signing on the dotted line.

Here are 12 tips from Private Property to help you make the right decision:

1. Buy in the right area

Figure out where you want to live before you start looking for a home.

Factor in things like schools you’d like your children to attend, as well as the commute to and from work, before deciding.

2. Buy for the long-term

Property is generally not a good investment in the short-term, so be cautious of buying unless you are looking at staying in the home for at least five years.

3. Buy a home that fulfils all your needs

Your home is your castle. It’s where you will entertain your friends, sleep and raise a family. Don’t buy something that’s too small with the idea that you can ‘make do’. Determine your needs before you start house-hunting and stick to the plan.

4. Stick to your budget

Don’t look at property that’s more expensive than you can afford. Have a budget and work within it.

5. Don’t be dazzled by unnecessary features

Don’t allow impressive features to cloud your judgment. Gold-plated taps or a spa bath is going to make your life better if the rest of the property isn’t up to scratch.

6. Do your research

Have some idea of the average price of property in the area in which you want to live. If it seems a little pricey, ask the agent why the price is so high and move on if you are not satisfied with the reasons given.

7. Ask questions

Ask how long a particular property has been on the market. Someone struggling to sell and whose property has been on the market for some time is far more likely to negotiate the selling price

8. Put down a deposit

Try to save up for a deposit even if you think there’s a chance you will be eligible for a 100% loan. The more you put down, the less you will pay in monthly instalments.

9. Shop around for a bond

Mortgage originators are one of the best things to happen to the South African property sector. Fill in the paperwork, sit back and let the experts find you the best deal.

10. Beware the hidden costs

Transfer fees, conveyancing fees, deposits for lights and water all need to be paid. Get some idea of what you’re in for before buying and make sure you have enough cash to take care of the additional costs.

11. Don’t get disheartened

Don’t assume you’ve failed because a seller has rejected an offer. Either up your offer if you can afford to, or walk away and find something else.

12. Don’t rush into a deal

Take your time and don’t allow anyone, including the seller or agent, to talk you into buying something if you are unsure of any aspect of the home. Weigh up everything before making a decision and submitting an offer.