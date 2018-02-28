Put spring in your step with painted sneakers

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers shares DIY tips for hand-painted sneakers.

The other day I got it into my head to paint a pair of sneakers by hand, so I grabbed some fabric paint (I have a decent collection but you can buy a full set of little ones for about R150 – and do quite a few projects) and a pair of oldish sneakers … and tried my hand at making watermelon sneakers – as one does.

These particular ones are Tomys I wore to the very first Color Run – this is when I found that Tomys don’t have good foot support – the soccer mom in me still loves them though.

They were pretty much ruined by the colour powder and despite a rather good wash, the sneakers just looked a little too dirty beige for my liking.

First thing I did was to prep some green paint in two shades, as well as a nice bright red.

I painted the base colour – which is green at the toes and red around the rest – and let it dry.

If you paint a thin coat it dries rather quickly.

Then I went over with a darker green creating a watermelon peel effect. I used a green Sharpie pen which is fabric marker to go over and create slight shading. Then I used a black marker to create seeds.

The sneakers dried crazy fast and were ready to wear in like an hour. I let it dry overnight though, just to be sure…

I would totally do this again with some cheap sneakers, this particular pair had been washed so many times that the stitching was coming undone a little, so the lines don’t look as clean as I’d like, but it was an awesome first try and I can now say I can hand-paint sneakers

There you have it – a quick little DIY. You can let your imagination run wild and paint shoes for dress-up outfits or grab some friends and some wine and make a night out of it.