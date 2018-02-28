Hop over to Holmeleigh farm for Easter family fun
Easter is just around the corner and to celebrate The Herald is having a family fun day at Holmeleigh Farmyard in Kragga Kamma on March 24.
The inaugural Herald Easter on the Farm will have an action-packed kids’ zone with inflatables, rides, games and face-painting.
There will also be several SPAR Easter egg hunts throughout the day for children in various age groups.
Children can also get creative and bring their crazy Easter hats for a fun parade, with prizes up for grabs.
Holmeleigh’s touch farm will be open the whole day for families to enjoy feeding the animals.
For the adults, there will be live entertainment, a market in the barn, a potjiekos competition and food trucks. Bar facilities will also be available.
Gates open at 9am and tickets are R50 per person. Get your tickets online at www.quicket.co.za or at the gate on the day.
There are still a few spots available for vendors.
For more information, contact Shelly Le Roux at (041) 504-7330 or Sandra Muller on (041) 504-7257.
We hope to see you there!