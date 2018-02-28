Hop over to Holmeleigh farm for Easter family fun

Easter is just around the corner and to celebrate The Herald is having a family fun day at Holmeleigh Farmyard in Kragga Kamma on March 24.

The inaugural Herald Easter on the Farm will have an action-packed kids’ zone with inflatables, rides, games and face-painting.

There will also be several SPAR Easter egg hunts throughout the day for children in various age groups.

Children can also get creative and bring their crazy Easter hats for a fun parade, with prizes up for grabs.

Holmeleigh’s touch farm will be open the whole day for families to enjoy feeding the animals.