Egg muffins with ham, mozzarella and spinach recipe

These egg muffins are also a good addition to lunchboxes or even as a light meal with a salad, advise dieticians Gabi Steenkamp and Cath Day.

Ingredients

4 extra large eggs
50g baby leaf spinach, chopped
60g Mozzarella cheese
4 slices ham, reduced fat, chopped
5ml (1 tsp) dried mixed herbs
5ml (1 tsp) paprika
Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C.
Spray a large muffin baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
Using a whisk beat the eggs light and fluffy in a large mixing bowl.
Mix in the remaining ingredients and season
Spoon into the muffin pan.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, until set and golden brown.
Serve two egg muffins per person.

Options for serving:

In winter, why not try this?
Two egg muffins and an orange for a vitamin C boost!

In summer why not try this?
Two egg muffins with two slices of pineapple or ½ cup of paw paw and the pulp of two granadillas for a fresh flavour burst.

This breakfast recipe from Food for Sensitive Tummies by Steenkamp and Day is low in fibre and should be followed by a tummy fixer.

