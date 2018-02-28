Egg muffins with ham, mozzarella and spinach recipe

These egg muffins are also a good addition to lunchboxes or even as a light meal with a salad, advise dieticians Gabi Steenkamp and Cath Day.

Ingredients

4 extra large eggs

50g baby leaf spinach, chopped

60g Mozzarella cheese

4 slices ham, reduced fat, chopped

5ml (1 tsp) dried mixed herbs

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Spray a large muffin baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Using a whisk beat the eggs light and fluffy in a large mixing bowl.

Mix in the remaining ingredients and season

Spoon into the muffin pan.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until set and golden brown.

Serve two egg muffins per person.

Options for serving:

In winter, why not try this?

Two egg muffins and an orange for a vitamin C boost!

In summer why not try this?

Two egg muffins with two slices of pineapple or ½ cup of paw paw and the pulp of two granadillas for a fresh flavour burst.

This breakfast recipe from Food for Sensitive Tummies by Steenkamp and Day is low in fibre and should be followed by a tummy fixer.