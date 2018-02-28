Barbie image loses stereotype

It is important for parents to help their children recognise a broader view of beauty that incorporates the diversity that surrounds us.

The Barbie Fashionista range, which won the coveted Toy of the Year award in the doll category last year, is doing just that.

Makers Mattel have changed the face of the stereotypical Barbie brand by introducing new dolls with new body and facial shapes, skin tones and hairstyles.

The Fashionista range had its roots in 2015, when a brand new Barbie crew featuring 23 dolls with a range of skin tones, facial structures and hair colours was launched.

The popularity of the new line saw the official launch of the Fashionista label in 2016, with the introduction of three new body types – tall, curvy and petite – seven skin tones, 14 facial structures, 22 eye colours and 24 hairstyles.

Today, the Fashionista range features more than 100 dolls of diverse appearance and continues to grow.

Next year’s range will introduce another four body types, nine skin tones, 13 face-sculpts, nine eye colours, 11 hair colours and 13 hairstyles.

“Barbie has always given girls choices – from her 180 careers, to inspirational roles, to her countless fashions and accessories,” Mattel South Africa’s head of marketing and trade marketing Andrea Ziella said.

“These new dolls represent a line that is more reflective of the world girls see around them – the variety in body type, skin tones and style allows girls to find a doll that speaks to them,” Ziella said.

Barbie fans can now choose their Barbie to look just like them, or create a group of friends to mimic their own friendship circles.