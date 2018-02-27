Sign of the Times at Noko
Port Elizabeth’s Galerie Noko is presenting a new exhibition, Signs of the Times, at the gallery in Russell Road from tomorrow.
Signs of the Times is a themed exhibition that seeks to bring metaphoric interpretations of contemporary culture, conjectures, ideas, political and socio-economic leanings to audiences.
The exhibition will feature artworks in various mediums that cut across photography, painting, sculpture, installation, ceramics and so forth.
“We as a people are at the epicentre of art and culture, with a distinct, interwoven multicultural influence unique to us,” a gallery spokesman said.
“Diversity is our strength and art is most impactful when it includes or transcends all boundaries.”
The exhibition was conceptualised to provide a contemporary platform to help empower, offer fresh perspectives, connect and engage Bay and Eastern Cape audiences, he said.
Linking up with the exhibition there will be a talk and panel discussion – “Dialog Port Elizabeth” – led by esteemed artists, designers, collectors and art influencers next month.
Signs of the Times opens at 6pm for 6.30pm tomorrow. Annette Loubser will be the speaker and participating artists will include Monique Willfen Rorke, Qhama Maswana, Mziwoxolo Makalima, Lee Hensberg, Dorothy Barnes, Jonathan Silverman and others.
Galerie Noko is at 109 to 111 Russell Road and is open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
For more information, contact 073-088-5883, (041) 582-2090 or e-mail: galerienoko@gmail.com.