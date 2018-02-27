Sign of the Times at Noko

Port Elizabeth’s Galerie Noko is presenting a new exhibition, Signs of the Times, at the gallery in Russell Road from tomorrow.

Signs of the Times is a themed exhibition that seeks to bring metaphoric interpretations of contemporary culture, conjectures, ideas, political and socio-economic leanings to audiences.

The exhibition will feature artworks in various mediums that cut across photography, painting, sculpture, installation, ceramics and so forth.

“We as a people are at the epicentre of art and culture, with a distinct, interwoven multicultural influence unique to us,” a gallery spokesman said.

“Diversity is our strength and art is most impactful when it includes or transcends all boundaries.”