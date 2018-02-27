Anton Bagpipes to blow up a storm

You either love them or hate them and Port Elizabeth musician Anton van der Pool loves his bagpipes so much he is playing them at weddings, funerals and now at a festive Afrikaans concert, Westway Makietie.

Van der Pool will be playing the bagpipes, a traditional Scottish wind instrument quaintly known in Afrikaans as the “doedelsak”, at the Westway Makietie at Walmer West Primary School on Friday.

Known as Anton Bagpipes, the talented piper is from Cape Town where his love for blowing the unusual instrument was born.

“That bug bit and 20 years later I am still playing,” he said. “I am now booked for weddings and funerals but I have also played for Rocco de Villiers, who is a big name in the Afrikaans music industry.”

The Westway Makietie will also feature Die Baaienaars Orkes – a Port Elizabeth group of three musicians who play toe-tapping “boeremusiek” – and Bay country music singer Yelanda Swart, 21.

Die Baaienaars are brothers Riaan and Nico Claassen and Mark Ackermann who play rhythm, lead and bass guitar as well as the banjo. Over and above this, Ackerman plays keyboards and Riaan the concertina.