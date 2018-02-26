Couple’s Monday wedding pays off

It’s not often that couples tie the knot on a Monday‚ but last night’s episode of Our Perfect Wedding showed Mzansi a couple of reasons why getting hitched on a Monday should be the ‘in’ thing.

Ro Anne and Sibusiso got the perfect Disney-themed fairytale wedding and shared it with the world on the reality show. They were not willing to share the day with uninvited guests‚ such as Sibusiso’s ex-partner‚ who they claimed is “psychotic”.

The pair explained that getting married on a Monday would be the best option to make everything cheaper and to have a controlled guest list.

Twitter applauded the pair for being “leaders” in how to have an affordable wedding while simultaneously avoiding “crazy ex-girlfriend drama”.

Viewers voiced their opinions and views through a steady stream of memes:

#OurPerfectWedding

Get married nge monday to confuse the ex🤔 Dope strategy👌 pic.twitter.com/hWmZ5baOug — ♫☀̤$BuDa_G€Ng3☀̤♫® (@RealSbu_Genge) February 25, 2018

This is the if you wanna come, then come typa wedding. Imagine having to put on leave on a Monday #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MvoS8Hs0sg — Don тнαвαηg Daniels (@HelloMrDaniels) February 25, 2018

The children even missed school for this wedding #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0kU1on9aiU — Tshianeo (@Tshianeo_M) February 25, 2018

This couple is seriously getting married on a Monday #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/sQqeyphWrU — Tshianeo (@Tshianeo_M) February 25, 2018

Damn they are getting married on a Monday most probably psycho is at work..#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/hucIQM3mlH — Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) February 25, 2018

"Weddings are cheap on Mondays to Thursdays" That's it I'm getting hitched on a Wednesday #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/BoIZUpiaw4 — Stash – Sanchez FC (@Sparks051) February 25, 2018

https://t.co/4aLOE7LyaC this guy didn’t pay lobola.

2. He gets married on a Monday. Very economical ,i like the idea 😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/GxH8DWaMkm — Dr. Mogomotsi Xiga (@dr_xiga) February 25, 2018