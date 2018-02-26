Latest:
My HeraldLive 

Couple’s Monday wedding pays off

Herald Correspondent 0 Comment , ,
Ro Anne and Sibusiso Zondi Picture: TshisaLIVE

It’s not often that couples tie the knot on a Monday‚ but last night’s episode of Our Perfect Wedding showed Mzansi a couple of reasons why getting hitched on a Monday should be the ‘in’ thing.

Ro Anne and Sibusiso got the perfect Disney-themed fairytale wedding and shared it with the world on the reality show. They were not willing to share the day with uninvited guests‚ such as Sibusiso’s ex-partner‚ who they claimed is “psychotic”.

The pair explained that getting married on a Monday would be the best option to make everything cheaper and to have a controlled guest list.

Twitter applauded the pair for being “leaders” in how to have an affordable wedding while simultaneously avoiding “crazy ex-girlfriend drama”.

Viewers voiced their opinions and views through a steady stream of memes:

You May Also Like

Principal a real Riebeek icon

TMG Editor 0

Goal in life to make difference

admin 0
Loyiso Gola

Festival review: Loyiso Gola a foul-mouth breath of fresh air

Gillian McAinsh 0

Leave a Reply