The memory of Eastern Cape artist Jack Lugg – who died in 2013 at the age of 89 – is being honoured this week with a retrospective exhibition at which a book on his life and work will be launched.

“As an artist myself, I think of the father I adored as well as the artist I respected and admired,” said Lugg’s daughter, Pippa Lugg Verster, who lives in Port Elizabeth and was instrumental in getting the book published.

The biographical coffee-table book, The House that Jack Built, will be launched at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum on Wednesday.

“In 2002, My parents, Jack and Rosemary, approached me with their idea to publish a book to showcase my father’s extensive body of artwork,” Lugg Verster said. That year, she gave her father a blank sketchbook as a gift.

“The cover of the sketchbook was decorated with a collage of his paintings and sculptures, and I titled it: ‘Jack Lugg Memoirs’. On the first page I wrote a note inviting my dad to record his life’s memories as only he could tell them,” Lugg Verster said.

Late in 2014, after both her parents had died, the sketchbook resurfaced in a box in the garage.

“It was a gem!” Lugg Verster said. “My father had created a little masterpiece – handwriting his entire life story and illustrating every page.

“That was the actual moment of conception of this publication, The House that Jack Built,” she said.

It took Lugg Verster three years, “working with a wonderful team”, to complete the book. She and her husband, Etienne, have lived in Port Elizabeth for 17 years and it is a city with which her late father had a longstanding relationship.