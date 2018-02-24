Ulagh writes a different score

Multi-faceted Bay entertainer Ulagh Williams is singing a new song next week – literally and figuratively – as she is not only launching her first book but also performing the novel’s “theme song” which she composed.

And the guests will be in for a treat as the fictional Julia Gold, the main character in her debut novel Dying for a Song, is modelled on the singer-songwriter’s own real-life experiences performing at five-star hotels in the Middle East.

Williams will share the story behind Dying for a Song with invited guests on Tuesday night at the Opera House, upstairs at the Barn.

“We are holding the launch at the Barn because we are doing live music on the night and we are setting it up so that it sets the mood of the actual book,” Williams said. “I will perform songs that Julia performs in the book.”

One of these will be A Whisper and a Smile which she composed with a movie in mind: a big screen version of this, her first novel.

“I always wanted to write a James Bond movie song theme: cinematic, dark and moody and with a full orchestra and the song actually came before the book,” she said.

“When I put the book out on Amazon I put the single out at the same time on iTunes – so it’s a Bond theme with a backstory.”

Even the catering at the launch will tie in with the exotic luxury setting, with Middle Eastern-inspired snacks, and guests welcomed with a glass of sparkling wine – the tipple of choice for the book’s Julia Gold.

She says the ideas for Dying for a Song – a lively suspense novel centring on human trafficking in Abu Dhabi – came to her after befriending staff at many hotels where she worked, such as the housekeepers, bar staff and nannies.

“The workforce was mostly ex-pats: Filipinos, Malaysians and Europeans – the managers are often from the UK or US,” Williams said. “The people doing the heavy lifting are not locals – that hits you right away, you are all aliens.

And they all had these stories of working ridiculous hours for very little pay.”

At the same time, she heard rumours of human trafficking and exploitation, and that triggered off the idea for the novel.

“I used to sit in the hotel and read in the papers about people going missing. You don’t really matter so if you disappear tomorrow would anyone really care?”

However, when she returned to South Africa 10 years ago to marry fellow musician Gareth Williams, the book idea remained in the background.

Gareth is a full-time lecturer in the music department at NMU where Ulagh also lectures part time, and they have a young daughter, Myla. Together they run TwoTone Music, a production company.

“I am teaching people to do what I used to do,” Williams said, and TwoTone Music also does corporate shows and studio recordings.

“I also perform and write and record my own material and we have a four-year-old, which is a full-time job in itself.”

However, despite her more regular “job”, the idea for the book quietly kept on bubbling in her brain and as she started jotting down fragments, the novel began to take shape. The role of women in the Middle East, and the privileges she was given as an outside entertainer, are part of it.

“You are in a little bubble, sheltered, so for example you don’t have to cover your head as a woman, and you are treated in a certain way. Generally they are never very interested in your skills, you are wallpaper that also can play and sing really well.”

On the whole, Williams has magic memories of her time in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

“There are double standards about how women are treated but I really love that part of the world. I made wonderful friends.”

Her experiences also provided her with the perfect material to ask questions posed in Dying for a Song such as “what is it like to be just a soundtrack to other people’s lives six days a week? And, what happens if you disappear?”

Dying for a Song is available in digital or print versions. For more information, contact Williams, 083-627-4686.