‘Wooden mics’ top the billing

Hello guys and dolls! Has it been ages since our last chat or did I just miss you too much? Either way, Skinners is here to deliver. Last Saturday I went to the Idols SA pop-up auditions at the Boardwalk and no, there were no Somizi’s or Randalls there.

Auditions were adjudicated by Idols SA backup singers Kurt Heram, Tima Reece and Llewellyn George and, in case you’re wondering who the Randall of that panel was, you can put all your money on Llewellyn.

While your girl would have loved to wow those judges with her angelic voice, finding out the auditions were held out in the field while everyone watched, was a total put-off for me.

Luckily our talented boys and girls came out in numbers to do their thing. As expected, I enjoyed a couple of good laughs at the wooden mic material section. While it totally made my day, it still puzzles me how people let their family – and friends – find out the hard way that they cannot sing to save their lives.

Call me brutal, but if you have Skinners as a friend, expect to be told if singing is just not your thing.

Later on Saturday I returned to the Boardwalk’s Yi Pin Restaurant for the Chinese New Years celebrations. Don’t act surprised now, you know I have friends in all the right and relevant places. The one thing I love most about my Chinese buddies is that they will feed you for the whole year, trust me!