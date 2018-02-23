‘Wooden mics’ top the billing
Hello guys and dolls! Has it been ages since our last chat or did I just miss you too much? Either way, Skinners is here to deliver. Last Saturday I went to the Idols SA pop-up auditions at the Boardwalk and no, there were no Somizi’s or Randalls there.
Auditions were adjudicated by Idols SA backup singers Kurt Heram, Tima Reece and Llewellyn George and, in case you’re wondering who the Randall of that panel was, you can put all your money on Llewellyn.
While your girl would have loved to wow those judges with her angelic voice, finding out the auditions were held out in the field while everyone watched, was a total put-off for me.
Luckily our talented boys and girls came out in numbers to do their thing. As expected, I enjoyed a couple of good laughs at the wooden mic material section. While it totally made my day, it still puzzles me how people let their family – and friends – find out the hard way that they cannot sing to save their lives.
Call me brutal, but if you have Skinners as a friend, expect to be told if singing is just not your thing.
Later on Saturday I returned to the Boardwalk’s Yi Pin Restaurant for the Chinese New Years celebrations. Don’t act surprised now, you know I have friends in all the right and relevant places. The one thing I love most about my Chinese buddies is that they will feed you for the whole year, trust me!
Your girl shared the table with Eastern Province Chinese Association chairman and chairwoman Mike and Yolande Timkoe, who complained that I hardly ate. Now you all know I love a good meal but if I had eaten any more, I would not have been able to walk out of that restaurant. You can bet there was no more partying after that much eating.
From eating to drinking: Skinnerbek’s minion was at Olga Hafner and Michelle Brown’s Wine to Your Door champagne and wine tasting at the GFI art gallery on Wednesday night.
More than a few guests were seen drooling over hunky host, Meridian Wine Merchants’ Nicholas Hafner, who looked every bit as dashing as a 1950s Hollywood screen actor.
The bubbles certainly flowed freely and the likes of Buli G and Morne van der Schyff were on top form.
GFI’s Dorothea Moors – and husband Tony – marked their 48th wedding anniversary, while Gianna Doubell won a prize for her sparkly outfit.
But it was Neil Erickson who caused a bit of a riot with his pink sequinned tie in keeping with the “sparkling” theme.
Until next time darlings, cheers to a sparkly and fun weekend for you all!