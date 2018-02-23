Popular spots delivering good catches in the Bay

Over the years I have met many anglers on the Swartkops River who know the estuary inside out.

Today’s photograph is of Chris Schoultz who needs no introduction to this column as he has made many contributions and shared his experiences with us over the past five years.

Contrary to what I believe about the migration of these fish, he assures me he catches skipjack all the time on the estuary.

Being a knowledgeable angler myself, on that river, I found myself studying the photograph’s background to see where exactly he had been angling; of course I might stress that the fish don’t remain there but hunt the water in its entirety.

Making such observations are a good way to decide where to start looking, which is an ongoing exercise while out!

Over time anglers do refine the skill required to target specific species.

Fish continue to be caught at all the popular spots around the bay and in the rivers. We’re seeing kob in the Sundays, skipjack, garrick and grunter in the Swartkops, shad at Cape Recife, Skipjack and kob in the Gamtoos.

You can fill in the rest with the species that are caught at all the other spots in the bay and along the “Drive”.