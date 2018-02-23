Popular spots delivering good catches in the Bay
Over the years I have met many anglers on the Swartkops River who know the estuary inside out.
Today’s photograph is of Chris Schoultz who needs no introduction to this column as he has made many contributions and shared his experiences with us over the past five years.
Contrary to what I believe about the migration of these fish, he assures me he catches skipjack all the time on the estuary.
Being a knowledgeable angler myself, on that river, I found myself studying the photograph’s background to see where exactly he had been angling; of course I might stress that the fish don’t remain there but hunt the water in its entirety.
Making such observations are a good way to decide where to start looking, which is an ongoing exercise while out!
Over time anglers do refine the skill required to target specific species.
Fish continue to be caught at all the popular spots around the bay and in the rivers. We’re seeing kob in the Sundays, skipjack, garrick and grunter in the Swartkops, shad at Cape Recife, Skipjack and kob in the Gamtoos.
You can fill in the rest with the species that are caught at all the other spots in the bay and along the “Drive”.
The shad are prolific at the moment and are also being exploited, as is mostly the case when they are on the bite.
Apparently there are reports of a red tide being spotted off Jeffreys Bay. They are presently catching little eastern tuna – or katonkel as they are known to the golden oldies among us – in the mix of this red tide that also has a mass of anchovies mulling there.
Katonkel are not caught so close to shore but this is once again an east wind phenomenon that occurs at this time of year, every other year.
As I said, the golden oldies will reminisce on this! I remember the salesman at a popular gun shop off Main Street in those years telling me how they caught these katonkel off the harbour wall.
I have never seen this personally but now we have the phenomenon at Port St Francis.
Onto another subject, sources close to the “powers that be” inform me that a serious look is being taken on the recreational catching (closed to commercials) of red steenbras.
We wait to see what route they are going and whether we will have any input, as anglers, in any policy decisions around this species.
We have an early morning low tide tomorrow at 03.15am with a predominantly westerly wind blowing for the duration of the weekend. Air temperatures are not expected to exceed 20°C either.
The wind is expected to turn easterly with the turn of the high tide on Sunday at around noon. We approach the first quarter moon phase on the 23rd of the month. This is generally not a great prospect but then the fish are around. Who knows?