Night of love and intrigue at Mannville

The age-old tale of love, revenge, intolerance and injustice pitted against acceptance and intrigue, as told by William Shakespeare, stands the test of time in Helen Flax’s quirky interpretation of The Merchant of Venice currently playing at the Mannville Open-Air Theatre in St George’s Park.

Presented by The Port Elizabeth Shakespearean Festival, the production’s eclectic costumes contribute to an air of style and grace, while keeping true to the theme of one of the Bard’s more controversial and celebrated works.

The story of love’s triumph over hate and discrimination is driven home by engaging performances by some of Port Elizabeth’s most noted theatre stalwarts including Leslie Speyers, Lesley Barnard and Tim Collier. Against the backdrop of 16th Century Italy comes the story of two friends’ lasting bond, destined lovers, revenge and mercy as the audience is taken on a whirlwind of adventures.

From the gold-digging opportunist and adventurer Bassanio’s overtly romantic pursuit of heiress Portia, to the charming love and adoration between Jessica and Lorenzo, the production keeps to the paradoxical incantation which is The Merchant of Venice.

The story, in a nutshell, follows the characters on their respective journeys through hardships, discrimination, treachery and racism – all relevant issues in contemporary society.

Venetian merchant Antonio agrees to stand surety for a loan his friend Bassanio takes from a Jewish money-lender, Shylock.

Shylock is hell-bent on avenging Antonio’s mistreatment of him and demands a pound of flesh in repayment after Antonio’s merchant ships suffer “miscarriages” at sea and he in turn cannot repay the loan.