Herald Bride and Groom 2017

Allison: His passion for the church and seeing God change people’s lives.

David: Her heart for Jesus and deep love for people.

Allison: His deep inner man desire to grow a wild messy beard that smells a little like goat’s cheese!

David: When she steals the blanket and leaves half-drunk cups of coffee next to the bed.

Allison: Once I know and have encountered the love of God for myself it allows me to overflow in an authentic love for Dave.

David: I believe God needs to be at the very centre. When God is first, I learn to say no to my own selfish desires and put Ally’s needs before mine.

Allison: Learning to consider Dave by bringing him into my thoughts in day-to-day life decisions.

David: Learning how to balance different areas of my life and marriage while continuing to grow in intimacy.

Allison: Don’t get so caught up in life that you forget to appreciate the things right in front of you.

David: Over the last few months of being married, I have come to understand the beauty of intimacy and realise that true intimacy is first found in our relationship with Jesus.

Boknesstrand couple Brittney Sullivan and Nicholas van de Water married in June last year at Nooitgedacht farm.

Nicholas: I’m a logistics and supply chain manager in sub-Saharan Africa for an oil and gas company.

Brittney: I’m a global health and tuberculosis researcher at Harvard Medical School in Boston in the US. Most of my research takes place in South Africa and Peru.

A: This is our first marriage and we were thrilled to welcome our baby boy, Connor, into the world this year.

A: We met while Brittney was in the Eastern Cape doing TB research to complete her PhD. Brittney and a friend were out for dinner at Stanley’s Restaurant in Kenton-on-Sea while Nick was there with some friends. We started chatting . . . and now we’re married!

Brittney: I love how kind and affectionate Nick is. He is a great listener and is always around to give me a hug any time of the day.

Nicholas: I love her tireless love and support, our conversations and being able to share our lives together.

Q: What is her/his worst feature?

Brittney: Nick can be quite indecisive at times . . . making decisions as a team can be difficult at times, but we’re working on it!

Nicholas: Haha! Britt can sometimes make commitments on our behalf without consulting me first. She keeps us up with a busy social calendar!

Q: What makes a happy marriage?

Brittney: Having fun together and always remembering that we are playing for the same team, so although we might do things differently, we’re both doing everything we can to make the other person happy.

Nicholas: Hard work, commitment, appreciation and respect.

Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?

Brittney: Accepting so much change in a short amount of time. We remind each other to really enjoy all the amazing (and difficult) times as newlyweds and new parents. We’ve moved across oceans, planned two weddings, and welcomed a baby into our family all in a short amount of time.

Nicholas: Living our lives across two continents and figuring out the logistics of being together and spending time in both places.

Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?

A: Being married and sharing your life with someone is so special. Family is important to both of us, and now that we have a baby, family has never been more important as we raise our own!

Humewood Extension couple Chanelle Abdoll and Alistair Gilfillan were married in December last year at Chicky’s Yard.

Q: How did you meet?

We had both been out of active social environments for some years and decided to explore online dating through Tinder. Only after we “swiped right” and met for coffee at Bocadillos in Sixth Avenue did we start finding out how small PE really is.

Q: What do you do for a living?

Chanelle: I am a receptionist at Bliss Hair and Skincare Salon in Walmer.

Alistair: I teach English online as a second language to Chinese students through MPC Connect.

Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?

Alistair: Neither of us has been married before nor do we have any children yet.

Q: What do you love most about your spouse?