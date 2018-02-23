Herald Bride and Groom 2017
Walmer couple Allison Kellet and David McGillivray were married in April last year at The Base, Oxygen Life Church.
Q: How did you meet?
Allison: On the beach, under a sunset our eyes locked . . . jokes, we met each other at Oxygen Life Church and got to know each other more while leading youth together.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
Allison: Yes, we are almost a year into our first marriage. We don’t have children yet, but are trusting God’s timing to lead us in when to adopt or have our own naturally.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Allison: I am head chef at Savages Fine Food in Park Drive.
David: I am a children’s and youth pastor at Oxygen Life Church.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Allison: His passion for the church and seeing God change people’s lives.
David: Her heart for Jesus and deep love for people.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Allison: His deep inner man desire to grow a wild messy beard that smells a little like goat’s cheese!
David: When she steals the blanket and leaves half-drunk cups of coffee next to the bed.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Allison: Once I know and have encountered the love of God for myself it allows me to overflow in an authentic love for Dave.
David: I believe God needs to be at the very centre. When God is first, I learn to say no to my own selfish desires and put Ally’s needs before mine.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Allison: Learning to consider Dave by bringing him into my thoughts in day-to-day life decisions.
David: Learning how to balance different areas of my life and marriage while continuing to grow in intimacy.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Allison: Don’t get so caught up in life that you forget to appreciate the things right in front of you.
David: Over the last few months of being married, I have come to understand the beauty of intimacy and realise that true intimacy is first found in our relationship with Jesus.
Boknesstrand couple Brittney Sullivan and Nicholas van de Water married in June last year at Nooitgedacht farm.
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met while Brittney was in the Eastern Cape doing TB research to complete her PhD. Brittney and a friend were out for dinner at Stanley’s Restaurant in Kenton-on-Sea while Nick was there with some friends. We started chatting . . . and now we’re married!
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: This is our first marriage and we were thrilled to welcome our baby boy, Connor, into the world this year.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Brittney: I’m a global health and tuberculosis researcher at Harvard Medical School in Boston in the US. Most of my research takes place in South Africa and Peru.
Nicholas: I’m a logistics and supply chain manager in sub-Saharan Africa for an oil and gas company.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Brittney: I love how kind and affectionate Nick is. He is a great listener and is always around to give me a hug any time of the day.
Nicholas: I love her tireless love and support, our conversations and being able to share our lives together.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Brittney: Nick can be quite indecisive at times . . . making decisions as a team can be difficult at times, but we’re working on it!
Nicholas: Haha! Britt can sometimes make commitments on our behalf without consulting me first. She keeps us up with a busy social calendar!
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Brittney: Having fun together and always remembering that we are playing for the same team, so although we might do things differently, we’re both doing everything we can to make the other person happy.
Nicholas: Hard work, commitment, appreciation and respect.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Brittney: Accepting so much change in a short amount of time. We remind each other to really enjoy all the amazing (and difficult) times as newlyweds and new parents. We’ve moved across oceans, planned two weddings, and welcomed a baby into our family all in a short amount of time.
Nicholas: Living our lives across two continents and figuring out the logistics of being together and spending time in both places.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
A: Being married and sharing your life with someone is so special. Family is important to both of us, and now that we have a baby, family has never been more important as we raise our own!
Humewood Extension couple Chanelle Abdoll and Alistair Gilfillan were married in December last year at Chicky’s Yard.
Q: How did you meet?
We had both been out of active social environments for some years and decided to explore online dating through Tinder. Only after we “swiped right” and met for coffee at Bocadillos in Sixth Avenue did we start finding out how small PE really is.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Chanelle: I am a receptionist at Bliss Hair and Skincare Salon in Walmer.
Alistair: I teach English online as a second language to Chinese students through MPC Connect.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
Alistair: Neither of us has been married before nor do we have any children yet.
Q: What do you love most about your spouse?
Chanelle: I love the way in which he was raised. Because of his deeply instilled morals and values, he treats me like the queen he has convinced me to believe I am. Alistair is a gentleman in the truest form. He was worth the wait, and more.
Alistair: Chanelle has an incredible strength to overcome any adversity and completely fills that empty space in my life perfectly created for her. She enjoys my quirks and she is my best friend.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Chanelle: Alistair has a weird habit of always taking the “scenic” route when driving. He particularly favours driving through Walmer, no matter the destination.
Alistair: Chanelle doesn’t like silence. There always needs to be music or background TV.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Chanelle: I like to think that in our marriage and learning to live with and around each other, we have learnt to communicate with love and not argue with pride. Above all else, we are friends first.
Alistair: Chanelle is my best friend and I trust her in love, so we can talk about anything and do anything together.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Chanelle: My stubbornness: learning that any kind of constructive advice and conversation comes from a place of love and not hurt.
Alistair: Learning to talk about what I think and that listening does not always mean responding to everything that is said.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Chanelle: For the longest time I didn’t think I would ever find my forever person. Lo and behold, he was around the corner for most of my life.
Alistair: God has sent me a perfect partner and lover in Chanelle. My future is exciting and challenging with her by my side. I don’t have to wonder why or how Chanelle loves me, I just know she does.
Springdale couple Danyaal Ortell and Nurudeen Nieftagodien were married in December last year at the Adante wedding and conference venue.
Q: How did you meet?
Danyaal: We met through mutual friends when we were a lot younger. I was 13 and he was 17. We dated before and he moved away but a few years later our paths crossed again. We realised that we were always meant to be together, it just needed to be the right time.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Danyaal: I am a qualified maths and science teacher at Malabar Primary School and a psychology student at Nelson Mandela University.
Nurudeen: I am a qualified civil engineer at Africoast Consulting Engineers and a BTech civil engineering student at Nelson Mandela University.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is the first marriage for both of us and we don’t have any kids yet.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Danyaal: I love how perfect he is. His “bad dad” jokes are everything and he is an absolute gentleman.
Nurudeen: She’s so caring and always looks after me.
Q: What is her/ his worst feature?
Danyaal: He loves to prove that he is always right. He basically draws up a thesis as to why he is right but I absolutely adore our conversations; it’s never boring!
Nurudeen: Her hair is everywhere!
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Danyaal: I really believe communication is important for a happy marriage – it’s so much easier when you can talk things out. Compassion for one another, helping one another grow and motivating each other to be their best. Not making big deals out of small things and just loving each other unconditionally.
Nurudeen: Always putting your spouse first, above all the problems and challenges you might face together. Always remembering that their happiness and the marriage is more important than any obstacle they face.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Danyaal: Trying to cut down on constantly eating when we are together because we are always together!
Nurudeen: Trying not to get fat!
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share with the readers?
A: None.
Korsten couple Faaria Carloo and Mohamed Seraj Valley-Ahmed tied the knot in July last year at Masjid Mansoor (Nikkah and ceremony) and at the Tramways Building (reception).
Q: How did you meet?
Faaria: We met a year and a half ago at my monthly Reach for a Dream meeting at Protea Marine Hotel in Summerstrand while he was on a cold room breakdown at the hotel. When walking towards the foyer, this handsome man walked past and asked to be pointed to the men’s room and I directed him. When I walked to my car, he was standing outside his, parked next to mine, where he made conversation with me. After that we became friends but not for too long!
Q: What do you do for a living?
Faaria: Among other things, I am employed as a transaction execution consultant at Tecstream.
Mohamed: I am a refrigeration technician.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage and we have no kids.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Faaria: His protective nature and ability to get along with anybody and everybody from all walks of life. His heart is pure. He’ll do anything for me, like go to SPAR with one slipper and one flip-flop! He adds texture to any situation.
Mohamed: Her limitless willingness to help others.
Q: What is her/ his worst feature?
Faaria: If we’re talking aesthetically here, he’s a pleasing landscape. He does, however, have an automatic frown that, in my opinion, is not the worst ever, but I would just prefer his smile!
Mohamed: When I find out what that would be, I’ll let you know.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Faaria: Pray together, stay together, respect, humour – and lots of it – as well as peanut butter!
Mohamed: Love, trust, communication and most of all, God.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Faaria: Surrendering. Things can be done in any way – not just my way.
Mohamed: Adjusting from just looking after myself to looking after myself and someone else who means the world to me.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Mohamed: There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t thank the Almighty for allowing me to meet my wife. She is an unbelievable lady; the best ever. Always be grateful for those special people in your life.
Bethelsdorp couple Lauren Adams and Warren Manuel were married in April last year at the Grand Hotel.
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met through mutual friends.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Lauren: I am a civil engineering technologist at Mott Macdonald.
Warren: I am a logistics controller at SPAR Eastern Cape.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage and we recently had our baby boy.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Lauren: Every day I feel like the most important person in his world.
Warren: Lauren loves to do things with me. She supports my hobbies and she learns how to make any food that I enjoy.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Lauren: Probably communication, but he’s getting there! Warren: Her indecisive nature.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Lauren: Good, constructive communication, sacrifice, compromise, an open mind, saying sorry, effort, time and genuine love.
Warren: A good dosage of love, friendship and romance.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Lauren: Deciding what to cook!
Warren: Balancing time between work, your spouse and family.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share with readers?
Lauren: Not everything you do has to be perfectly calculated. There is so much fun and adventure in spontaneity. When you know, you know.
Warren: After our first conversation I knew she was what I had waited for.
Walmer couple Leoni Erasmus and Daneel Claassen married in April last year at the Lombardini game farm outside Jeffreys Bay.
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met at the gym.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Leoni: I’m in marketing.
Daneel: I’m a civil engineer.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage and no, we don’t have any kids – only a pug and Pomeranian which we consider our kids!
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Leoni: I love that my husband will always take me into consideration before he makes any decisions. I also admire his dedication to anything he gets involved with.
Daneel: The fact that she is my best friend and that we can do everything together.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Leoni: He has a bad habit of fidgeting when we are watching TV.
Daneel: She is very impatient.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Leoni: I would say respect and communication. It is very important never to lose respect for your partner, and to communicate about anything and everything. Don’t keep things bottled up: If something is wrong, address the problem and carry on. This will definitely help clear the air and keep a positive energy between a couple.
Daneel: An admiration of positive qualities such as honesty, generosity, decency, loyalty and fairness.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Leoni: Living together and getting used to one another’s habits.
Daneel: New opportunities and purchases must be evaluated with both partners in mind.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share with the readers?
Leoni: Find a hobby that you both enjoy and do it together on a regular basis.
Daneel: My wife is my life, she is my rock and I am so grateful that I found the woman of my dreams so early in life.
Kensington couple Merlin du Preez and Louis Simon were married in April last year at Bushbuck Ridge Game Farm.
Q: How did you meet?
Merlin: My step-sister introduced us. Back then we still had Mxit and she thought it was a good idea for the two of us to start chatting. We communicated via Mxit and e-mail for a while, and agreed that we needed to go on a date. We got on like a house on fire! We had so much chemistry and really enjoyed being around each other. We’ve been inseparable since that first date.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Merlin: I’m an executive personal assistant. Louis: I’m a development engineer.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage and we have no kids.We are definitely looking forward to parenthood.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Merlin: Louis is such a good and humble person. He was raised well, by two amazing parents. One of the things I love and admire about my husband is his patience. Whether it be dealing with people, with me or dealing with particular situations, he exudes patience and often reminds me to practice patience too, no matter the situation.
Louis: My wife has a loving and kind heart, and is always willing to help and go the extra mile.
Q: What is her/ his worst feature?
Merlin: Of course there will be little irritations, from both sides, but what would marriage, or any relationship, be without it?
Louis: I don’t know if I can call this a “worst feature”, but my wife gets freaked out by insects, flying insects in particular. We both get a good laugh out of it afterwards.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Merlin: “But the greatest of these is Love.” Marriage no doubt requires love, but it also requires us to be and stay in love with our partners. We need to choose our partners not just today, but every day, over and over again. Respect is also very important; so is loyalty and commitment, prayer (especially praying together) and communication.
Louis: There are many factors, but an important one is definitely making decisions together and always consulting your spouse.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Merlin: Being newly married is such an exciting time. It’s been said you only truly get to know someone once you’re living with them. This is something we both looked forward to – and spending more time together, whether by doing something special or doing nothing at all and simply loving our new titles as husband and wife. We both agree, however, that completing our studies as newly-weds has been a bit of an emotional challenge. Studies require a lot of attention, but we know the sacrifice will be worth it in the end.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
A: The number 28 has a very special meaning. January 28 is the day we celebrate our courting anniversary and we knew our wedding day would be on the 28th day of a particular month. Infinity (8) soon became the theme of our relationship. The number 28 (2 and 8) reads “to infinity”.
New Brighton couple Nosinda Ndiwa and Lubabalo Majika tied the knot in May last year at the Anglican Cathedral in George.
Q: How did you meet?
Lubabalo: We met outside my grandmother’s house in Kwazakhele while Nosinda was accompanying friends to a birthday party, so I ended up going to the party just to meet this beautiful, bubbly woman!
Q: What do you do for a living?
Nosinda: I’m a switchboard operator at a legal firm.
Lubabalo: I’m an entrepreneur and musician.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
Nosinda: Yes, this is our first marriage and we have a two-year-old son.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Nosinda: He supports me, he cooks for me and has lots of time for me. We travel together, we are best friends and he gave me a loving first-born.
Lubabalo: She’s caring and loving, and supports me in my music career and everything in between.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Nosinda: My husband snores like it is nobody’s business.
Lubabalo: My wife loves to sleep!
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Nosinda: Praying together, supporting each other, communication, respect, honesty and loving our families.
Lubabalo: Support, honesty and being good friends. But never stop being lovers.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Nosinda: It was when I was very ill two weeks before getting married. I thought I was dying and the thought of leaving my handsome husband-to-be, our beautiful boy and our loving families made me very scared.
Lubabalo: The fear of imagining my life without my loving wife was a real challenge for me.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Nosinda: Lubabalo is my best friend, he taught me not to stress about the things I couldn’t change in life. He is a great father to our boy and he is very special to me and my family.
Lubabalo: Nosinda is a very special woman to me and my family. She has helped me overcome a lot of obstacles in my careers and she gave birth to a very handsome and loving boy who means the world to us.
Kabega Park couple Megan Adams and Eric Fisher tied the knot in September last year at Mater Dei Catholic Church, followed by a reception at the Roof Garden Bar.
Q: How did you meet?
A: We met half way through our first year at university, in a very interesting dance class.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Megan: I’m a qualified biokineticist working in private practice.
Eric: I’m a qualified biokineticist working as a teacher and sports co-ordinator.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage. No, we don’t have any children.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Megan: I love how Eric motivates me to do things I never thought of ever doing. He encourages me to challenge myself in every aspect of life; he oozes positivity.
Eric: I love Megan’s smile; it has the ability to get me through tough times, giving me strength when I need it the most.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Megan: His inability to do the dishes! And yes, sometimes he is a little too competitive.
Eric: Megan’s indecisiveness really makes me wonder; imagine spending 20 minutes deciding what sweets to buy!
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Megan: Never go to sleep angry. Talk and work through a situation as it arises.
Eric: Being able to laugh with and at each other, as life is too short to be angry.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Megan: It has been pretty easy, but juggling household tasks, work, sport and a social life was a big adjustment.
Eric: “Adulting” is tough and dealing with all the responsibilities is a major task. A week may go by and you realise you haven’t done anything fun. So always try to make time to live!
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Motherwell couple Tembakazi Nyati and Ludwe Konzana were married at the Little Slipperfields Farm in September last year.
Q: How did you meet?
Tembakazi: We met at varsity [Nelson Mandela University] and apparently he had been eyeing me out without my knowledge. He did his research and finally gathered the courage to ask me out. Six years later, we tied the knot.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Tembakazi: I’m a regional safety, health and environmental (SHE) officer.
Ludwe: I’m a district sales representative.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage. Ludwe has two sons but we have no kids together.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Tembakazi: How he is always able to make me laugh . . . and his love for food! Ludwe: My wife is compassionate, loving and has an ambitious nature.
Q: What is her/ his worst feature?
Tembakazi: His constant whistling. We’ll be watching TV and he’ll start whistling out of the blue.
Ludwe: Nothing beats her cold feet and her desire to always tuck them into me!
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Tembakazi: Allowing God to be present in your marriage. With that, all other components will fall into place.
Ludwe: Love, trust and commitment.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Tembakazi: For me it has to be being away from my husband, because I travel a lot in the job I’m in. A day without seeing him seems like an eternity (it’s cheesy, I know!).
Ludwe: There have been no big challenges as yet. We’ve had a smooth transition.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Marriage is beautiful. You get to spend the rest of your life with your best friend.
Motherwell couple Zingisa Sofoyiya and Mfundo Mabangula were married in her home village in Peddie in September last year and, in November, they had an official welcoming into the groom’s family at Tsomo.
Q: How did you meet?
Zingisa: We first met in 2010. I was an intern at the Community Development Unit and he was working as a professional assistant at the Refugee Rights Centre. I think I overwhelmed him – I was talkative and bubbly – but I think it’s what he loved about me. We started dating in October 2011.
Q: What do you do for a living?
Zingisa: I am a project manager at Nelson Mandela University.
Mfundo: I am a legal advisor at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.
Q: Is this your first marriage and do you have any children?
A: Yes, this is our first marriage and we have a lovely daughter. She is two years old. Her name is Sanelise and we adore her.
Q: What do you most love about your spouse?
Zingisa: He keeps me grounded. I love his intellect; the way he looks at situations. I can bring any problem his way and he will be able to offer me advice. He is protective of me as well. From day one he has been someone I could always lean on.
Mfundo: She completes me. She has a number of good qualities I am lacking in and our personalities complement each other. We share most of the positive attributes like compassion for others, and a desire for positive change and development in our surroundings. She is also a very focused, career-driven woman.
Q: What is her/his worst feature?
Zingisa: I am known to be very impulsive and he likes to think things through. He is also very careful about money and I like to spend it, but at times I appreciate this.
Mfundo: Her levels of patience are minimal.
Q: What makes a happy marriage?
Zingisa: Communication is crucial. Mfundo: Listening to each other and opening up space for your partner to be herself. Focusing on positive attributes encourages them to do their best.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge thus far in being married?
Zingisa: Makoti duties. Jokes! As a woman, when you are married, your whole life changes and you basically start over. I have a very supportive mother-in-law so I believe I will be just fine.
Mfundo: We are both working and she has a lot of travelling in her work which unfortunately does take some of our time. Other than that we are enjoying life as a newly married couple and cherish every moment together.
Q: Any other thoughts you would like to share?
Mfundo: Marriage is give and take. You must be prepared to make some sacrifices. We are different for a reason and that’s what makes the world interesting.
