Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures
February 23, 2018

Take a look at snaps taken at social events in and around Nelson Mandela Bay this past week.

Trevor Dolley, Anrie Spangenberg, centre, and Belinda Louw were at the Partners for Possibility celebration event held at V&A guesthouse on Tuesday Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Eastern Province Chinese Association chairs Yolande and Mike Timkoe at the Chinese New Year celebration held at Yi Pin Restaurant at the Boardwalk on Saturday

Ray and Anita Chooke, right, travelled from Australia to celebrate the Chinese New Year at Yi Pin Restaurant at the Boardwalk on Saturday night. With them is Cheryl Forlee

School principals, from left, Brendley Bruiners, Gillian Morrison, Maevia Arendse and Leon Arendse were at the Partners for Possibility celebration held at V&A Guesthouse earlier this weekon Tuesday Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Miss Gay Nelson Mandela Bay 2017 winner Vinnay was at the 2018 event held at the Little Theatre in Central on Saturday Picture: Brian Witbooi

Dante Rossi, 24, made it through extended gratitude his colleagues at National Sea Rescue Institute who motivated him to audition forthe first round of 'Idols SA'. With him is his mother Glenda

Sailors' supporters Jamie-Lee Wiseman, left, Andrew Pearson and Jenna Pearson at the 24-hour regatta at North End Lake on Saturday Picture: Brian Witbooi

Colleagues, from left, Bianca Steyn, Jenna Lobb, Lorisha Andrews and Maria Botha provided emergency medical care at the 24-hour regatta in North End Lake on Saturday Picture: Brian Witbooi