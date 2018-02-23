Dutch expert to talk on ‘fear of failure’ in kids

Parents of adolescents, teachers, therapists and the children they care about are all invited to talks on “Fear of Failure” next week in Port Elizabeth.

A Dutch authority on the subject, Dr Ard Nieuwenbroek, will present two seminars, on Monday and Tuesday, at Grey Junior School in Mill Park.

Chrizelle Prinsloo, owner of Kip McGrath Education Centres in Walmer, and counselling psychologist Dr Tanya Defferary will host the talks by Nieuwenbroek, who has written 28 books on the subjects of fear of failure, childhood socio-emotional problems, contextual therapy, depression, divorce and family crisis.

“Fear of failure affects people of all ages and this affects children in a variety of ways, from struggling to make friends, to the fear of making a mistake in tests,” Prinsloo said.

“This often results in the child, or adult, remaining frozen and unable to initiate tasks. For parents and educators, helping a child who has fear of failure can be a big challenge.