Solo exhibit for war vet

The East Cape Watercolour Association (ECWA) is assisting its oldest member with his solo exhibition which opened on Tuesday at The Art Shop at Moffet on Main Lifestyle Centre.

Having worked with the association for decades, Jim Cooper, 96, specialises in painting naval ships and old sailing ships, inspired by his experience as a royal marine during World War 2.

“He has been an active member ever since he joined about 25 years ago and has given numerous workshops to the members and helped many beginners,” ECWA committee member Robyn Roberts said.

The English-born artist developed his love for art at a young age, during his school days in England, before being called up for active duty as a Royal Marine at the age of 18 to fight with allied forces against the Germans in World War 2.

Cooper received six awards for “personal courage and bravery shown” on the notorious Arctic Convoy Route during the war.

Post World War 2, he took a watercolour painting course with renowned artist and author John Blockley. Cooper relocated to South Africa in 1964 with his then wife and five sons. He now lives in Lorraine with his wife of 10 years, Val, and their cat Wimpy. The former ECWA chairman was also one of the founders of “Art in the Park”, where he used to showcase and sell his paintings.